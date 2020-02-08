MAI Capital Management Increases Position in Delta Air Lines, Inc. (NYSE:DAL)

MAI Capital Management increased its stake in Delta Air Lines, Inc. (NYSE:DAL) by 6.6% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 7,399 shares of the transportation company’s stock after purchasing an additional 455 shares during the quarter. MAI Capital Management’s holdings in Delta Air Lines were worth $433,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in DAL. Voya Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Delta Air Lines by 124.6% in the 3rd quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 3,957,919 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $227,976,000 after purchasing an additional 2,195,893 shares in the last quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC grew its stake in Delta Air Lines by 361.2% in the 3rd quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 1,073,215 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $61,817,000 after acquiring an additional 840,526 shares during the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. grew its stake in Delta Air Lines by 138.9% in the 4th quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 921,805 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $53,914,000 after acquiring an additional 535,899 shares during the last quarter. Phoenix Holdings Ltd. acquired a new stake in Delta Air Lines in the 3rd quarter valued at about $23,450,000. Finally, Alberta Investment Management Corp grew its stake in Delta Air Lines by 88.1% in the 3rd quarter. Alberta Investment Management Corp now owns 763,200 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $43,960,000 after acquiring an additional 357,400 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.78% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on the stock. Citigroup increased their price objective on shares of Delta Air Lines from $65.00 to $71.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 15th. Wolfe Research cut shares of Delta Air Lines from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a research note on Monday, January 13th. Deutsche Bank raised shares of Delta Air Lines from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $61.00 to $70.00 in a research note on Wednesday, December 18th. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of Delta Air Lines from $57.00 to $60.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, November 11th. Finally, Buckingham Research increased their price objective on shares of Delta Air Lines from $56.00 to $62.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, December 16th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $66.94.

In related news, Director Michael P. Huerta acquired 1,025 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 28th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $57.38 per share, for a total transaction of $58,814.50. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 9,825 shares in the company, valued at approximately $563,758.50. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Also, CEO Edward H. Bastian sold 30,236 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $57.55, for a total transaction of $1,740,081.80. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 323,955 shares in the company, valued at $18,643,610.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . 0.47% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Delta Air Lines stock opened at $57.92 on Friday. Delta Air Lines, Inc. has a 12-month low of $48.22 and a 12-month high of $63.44. The stock has a market capitalization of $37.63 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.91, a P/E/G ratio of 0.57 and a beta of 1.11. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $58.90 and its two-hundred day moving average is $57.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.92, a current ratio of 0.41 and a quick ratio of 0.35.

Delta Air Lines (NYSE:DAL) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 14th. The transportation company reported $1.70 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.40 by $0.30. Delta Air Lines had a net margin of 10.14% and a return on equity of 33.28%. The company had revenue of $11.44 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $11.37 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.30 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts forecast that Delta Air Lines, Inc. will post 7.29 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 12th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, February 20th will be paid a dividend of $0.4025 per share. This represents a $1.61 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.78%. Delta Air Lines’s dividend payout ratio is currently 22.02%.

About Delta Air Lines

Delta Air Lines, Inc provides scheduled air transportation for passengers and cargo in the United States and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Airline and Refinery. Its route network is centered on a system of hubs and markets at airports in Amsterdam, Atlanta, Boston, Detroit, London-Heathrow, Los Angeles, Mexico City, Minneapolis-St.

