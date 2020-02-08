MAI Capital Management Makes New $364,000 Investment in Hubbell Incorporated (NYSE:HUBB)

MAI Capital Management bought a new position in shares of Hubbell Incorporated (NYSE:HUBB) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 2,460 shares of the industrial products company’s stock, valued at approximately $364,000.

Other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. North Star Investment Management Corp. acquired a new position in shares of Hubbell during the 4th quarter worth $43,000. River & Mercantile Asset Management LLP purchased a new stake in shares of Hubbell in the second quarter worth approximately $46,000. Quadrant Capital Group LLC raised its stake in shares of Hubbell by 127.2% in the third quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 602 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $75,000 after purchasing an additional 337 shares during the last quarter. Tarbox Family Office Inc. increased its position in shares of Hubbell by 1,944.0% during the fourth quarter. Tarbox Family Office Inc. now owns 511 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $76,000 after acquiring an additional 486 shares during the last quarter. Finally, CFM Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Hubbell during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $100,000. 84.77% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

HUBB has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. ValuEngine downgraded Hubbell from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, January 3rd. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on Hubbell from $152.00 to $157.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Zacks Investment Research raised Hubbell from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $166.00 price target for the company in a research report on Thursday. Finally, Wolfe Research downgraded Hubbell from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 9th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. Hubbell presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $152.33.

Shares of NYSE HUBB opened at $145.42 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $147.19 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $138.68. Hubbell Incorporated has a 1-year low of $113.58 and a 1-year high of $155.00. The firm has a market cap of $7.91 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.92, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.93 and a beta of 1.54. The company has a current ratio of 1.86, a quick ratio of 1.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77.

Hubbell (NYSE:HUBB) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 4th. The industrial products company reported $1.91 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.83 by $0.08. Hubbell had a return on equity of 23.55% and a net margin of 8.72%. The business had revenue of $1.10 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.15 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.72 earnings per share. Hubbell’s revenue was down 3.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts forecast that Hubbell Incorporated will post 8.66 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 16th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 28th will be issued a dividend of $0.91 per share. This represents a $3.64 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.50%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 27th. Hubbell’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 44.83%.

Hubbell Company Profile

Hubbell Incorporated designs, manufactures, and sells electrical and electronic products in the United States and internationally. It operates through two segments, Electrical and Power. The Electrical segment offers standard and special application wiring device products, rough-in electrical products, connector and grounding products, lighting fixtures and controls, and other electrical equipment for use in industrial, commercial, and institutional facilities by electrical contractors, maintenance personnel, electricians, utilities, and telecommunications companies, as well as components and assemblies for the natural gas distribution market.

