MAI Capital Management Makes New Investment in Dassault Systemes SE (OTCMKTS:DASTY)

MAI Capital Management acquired a new position in Dassault Systemes SE (OTCMKTS:DASTY) in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor acquired 2,970 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $489,000.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Scout Investments Inc. lifted its stake in Dassault Systemes by 22.4% in the third quarter. Scout Investments Inc. now owns 13,990 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,994,000 after buying an additional 2,563 shares during the last quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC lifted its stake in Dassault Systemes by 56.3% in the fourth quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 5,988 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $970,000 after buying an additional 2,156 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sky Investment Group LLC lifted its stake in Dassault Systemes by 15.5% in the third quarter. Sky Investment Group LLC now owns 10,070 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,427,000 after buying an additional 1,355 shares during the last quarter. 0.22% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of OTCMKTS DASTY opened at $169.20 on Friday. Dassault Systemes SE has a fifty-two week low of $136.26 and a fifty-two week high of $181.20. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $170.46 and its 200 day simple moving average is $154.40. The company has a quick ratio of 4.20, a current ratio of 4.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69. The stock has a market cap of $45.39 billion, a P/E ratio of 50.00 and a beta of 1.01.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the company. Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on Dassault Systemes in a research note on Thursday, December 5th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Dassault Systemes from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 31st. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $147.00.

Dassault Systemes Company Profile

Dassault Systèmes SE provides software solutions and services worldwide. The company offers SOLIDWORKS design software for 3D design, electrical and printed circuit board design, product data management, simulation, manufacturing, and technical communication; CATIA, an engineering and design software for product 3D computer-aided design (CAD); GEOVIA, which models and simulates the earth; and BIOVIA that provides the scientific community with advanced biological, chemical, and materials experiences.

