MAI Capital Management Sells 180 Shares of Allegion PLC (NYSE:ALLE)

MAI Capital Management decreased its holdings in shares of Allegion PLC (NYSE:ALLE) by 3.1% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 5,599 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock after selling 180 shares during the quarter. MAI Capital Management’s holdings in Allegion were worth $697,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in shares of Allegion by 10.8% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 8,406,547 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $929,344,000 after acquiring an additional 821,079 shares during the period. State Street Corp lifted its position in shares of Allegion by 0.3% in the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 4,210,239 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $436,391,000 after acquiring an additional 13,002 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Allegion by 233.5% in the 3rd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 672,229 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $69,676,000 after acquiring an additional 470,669 shares during the period. Teacher Retirement System of Texas lifted its position in shares of Allegion by 32.5% in the 3rd quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 633,564 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $65,669,000 after acquiring an additional 155,512 shares during the period. Finally, Ardevora Asset Management LLP lifted its position in shares of Allegion by 12.0% in the 3rd quarter. Ardevora Asset Management LLP now owns 436,800 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $45,274,000 after acquiring an additional 46,800 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.33% of the company’s stock.

In related news, VP Timothy P. Eckersley sold 4,643 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $118.37, for a total transaction of $549,591.91. Also, VP Timothy P. Eckersley sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $119.74, for a total value of $1,197,400.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 37,710 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,515,395.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.77% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of analysts have commented on ALLE shares. Barclays downgraded Allegion from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $125.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Thursday, December 12th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Allegion from a “sell” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $120.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Monday, October 28th. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on Allegion from $105.00 to $121.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 11th. Wells Fargo & Co raised their price objective on Allegion from $125.00 to $132.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 3rd. Finally, Bank of America set a $125.00 target price on Allegion and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, October 25th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $118.13.

Allegion stock opened at $134.04 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.08, a current ratio of 1.90 and a quick ratio of 1.30. The company has a market capitalization of $12.30 billion, a PE ratio of 27.98, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.10 and a beta of 1.18. Allegion PLC has a one year low of $85.96 and a one year high of $137.05. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $126.60 and a 200 day simple moving average of $112.27.

Allegion announced that its board has authorized a share buyback plan on Thursday, February 6th that allows the company to buyback $800.00 million in shares. This buyback authorization allows the scientific and technical instruments company to repurchase up to 6.5% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback plans are often a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 31st. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 17th will be given a dividend of $0.32 per share. This represents a $1.28 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.95%. This is an increase from Allegion’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.27. Allegion’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 24.00%.

Allegion plc manufactures and sells mechanical and electronic security products and solutions worldwide. The company offers door closers and controls; doors and door systems; electronic security products; electronic, biometric and mobile access control systems; exit devices; locks, locksets, portable locks, and key systems; time, attendance, and workforce productivity systems; and other accessories.

