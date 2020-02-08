MAI Capital Management Sells 99 Shares of Allstate Corp (NYSE:ALL)

MAI Capital Management cut its holdings in Allstate Corp (NYSE:ALL) by 3.1% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 3,081 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 99 shares during the quarter. MAI Capital Management’s holdings in Allstate were worth $346,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of ALL. Cordasco Financial Network boosted its position in Allstate by 360.8% during the 4th quarter. Cordasco Financial Network now owns 235 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 184 shares in the last quarter. Manchester Financial Inc. bought a new stake in Allstate during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $27,000. McIlrath & Eck LLC bought a new stake in Allstate during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $27,000. MV Capital Management Inc. boosted its position in Allstate by 5,740.0% during the 3rd quarter. MV Capital Management Inc. now owns 292 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 287 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Braun Bostich & Associates Inc. bought a new stake in Allstate during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $33,000. 76.55% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE ALL opened at $124.43 on Friday. Allstate Corp has a twelve month low of $91.12 and a twelve month high of $125.43. The firm has a market cap of $40.31 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.84, a PEG ratio of 1.46 and a beta of 0.81. The company has a 50 day moving average of $115.45 and a 200 day moving average of $108.97. The company has a quick ratio of 0.30, a current ratio of 0.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28.

Allstate (NYSE:ALL) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 4th. The insurance provider reported $3.13 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.12 by $0.01. Allstate had a net margin of 10.85% and a return on equity of 16.05%. The company had revenue of $9.19 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.27 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.59 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts expect that Allstate Corp will post 10.2 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on ALL. Wells Fargo & Co boosted their price target on Allstate from $116.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday. Cfra boosted their price target on Allstate from $128.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Evercore ISI reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $117.00 price target on shares of Allstate in a research report on Sunday, December 22nd. MKM Partners boosted their price target on Allstate to and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, January 17th. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on Allstate from $114.00 to $124.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating, five have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Allstate presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $120.00.

In related news, insider Croker Trevor bought 44,975 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 21st. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $34.22 per share, for a total transaction of $1,539,044.50. 1.60% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

The Allstate Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides property and casualty, and other insurance products in the United States and Canada. The company operates through Allstate Protection, Service Businesses, Allstate Life, and Allstate Benefits segments. The Allstate Protection segment offers private passenger auto and homeowners insurance; specialty auto products, including motorcycle, trailer, motor home, and off-road vehicle insurance; other personal lines products, such as renter, condominium, landlord, boat, umbrella, and manufactured home insurance; and commercial lines products under the Allstate, Esurance, and Encompass brand names.

