MainStreet Investment Advisors LLC Boosts Position in Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX)

MainStreet Investment Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX) by 8.4% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 99,618 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after purchasing an additional 7,745 shares during the quarter. Chevron accounts for approximately 1.3% of MainStreet Investment Advisors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 17th largest holding. MainStreet Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Chevron were worth $12,004,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Financial Advisory Group raised its holdings in Chevron by 4.1% in the fourth quarter. Financial Advisory Group now owns 2,772 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $334,000 after buying an additional 109 shares during the period. Cadence Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Chevron by 4.3% during the fourth quarter. Cadence Capital Management LLC now owns 39,480 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $4,758,000 after purchasing an additional 1,636 shares during the period. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Chevron by 392.2% during the fourth quarter. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 566 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $68,000 after purchasing an additional 451 shares during the period. Sigma Planning Corp raised its stake in shares of Chevron by 3.8% during the fourth quarter. Sigma Planning Corp now owns 55,356 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $6,671,000 after purchasing an additional 2,010 shares during the period. Finally, United Bank raised its stake in shares of Chevron by 3.6% during the fourth quarter. United Bank now owns 16,255 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $1,959,000 after purchasing an additional 560 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 65.51% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on CVX. Cowen dropped their price target on shares of Chevron from $134.00 to $127.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, February 3rd. Bank of America lowered shares of Chevron from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 7th. Piper Jaffray Companies began coverage on shares of Chevron in a research note on Tuesday, November 26th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $143.00 price target for the company. Credit Suisse Group dropped their price target on shares of Chevron from $135.00 to $128.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, February 3rd. Finally, Berenberg Bank restated a “hold” rating and issued a $128.00 price target on shares of Chevron in a research note on Thursday, December 12th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Chevron presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $137.93.

Chevron stock opened at $108.94 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $207.03 billion, a PE ratio of 16.25, a P/E/G ratio of 2.58 and a beta of 1.00. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $115.65 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $118.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a current ratio of 1.12 and a quick ratio of 0.93. Chevron Co. has a 12 month low of $105.40 and a 12 month high of $127.34.

Chevron (NYSE:CVX) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, January 31st. The oil and gas company reported $1.49 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.47 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $36.35 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $38.98 billion. Chevron had a net margin of 2.00% and a return on equity of 8.14%. The firm’s revenue was down 14.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.95 earnings per share. Equities research analysts anticipate that Chevron Co. will post 7.07 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 10th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, February 18th will be issued a $1.29 dividend. This represents a $5.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.74%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 14th. This is an increase from Chevron’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.19. Chevron’s payout ratio is currently 75.92%.

In other Chevron news, CEO Michael K. Wirth sold 67,500 shares of Chevron stock in a transaction on Monday, January 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $121.07, for a total value of $8,172,225.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 33,750 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,086,112.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, VP Rhonda J. Morris sold 7,800 shares of Chevron stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $119.68, for a total transaction of $933,504.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.31% of the company’s stock.

Chevron Company Profile

Chevron Corporation, through its subsidiaries, engages in integrated energy, chemicals, and petroleum operations worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Upstream and Downstream. The Upstream segment is involved in the exploration, development, and production of crude oil and natural gas; processing, liquefaction, transportation, and regasification associated with liquefied natural gas; transportation of crude oil through pipelines; and transportation, storage, and marketing of natural gas, as well as operates a gas-to-liquids plant.

