Maker Market Capitalization Achieves $572.34 Million (MKR)

Maker (CURRENCY:MKR) traded 0.2% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 20:00 PM ET on February 7th. Maker has a market capitalization of $572.34 million and $6.59 million worth of Maker was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Maker token can now be purchased for $579.33 or 0.05931269 BTC on popular exchanges including Gate.io, IDEX, Ethfinex and Bancor Network. During the last seven days, Maker has traded 5.8% higher against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Huobi Token (HT) traded up 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $3.87 or 0.00039634 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0591 or 0.00000605 BTC.

IOStoken (IOST) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0396 or 0.00000526 BTC.

KickToken (KICK) traded 131.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000004 BTC.

PlayFuel (PLF) traded 1.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.51 or 0.00005211 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 1.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.38 or 0.00024321 BTC.

Folgory Coin (FLG) traded down 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $12.38 or 0.00126716 BTC.

OKB (OKB) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $3.77 or 0.00038597 BTC.

ZB Token (ZB) traded up 4.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.31 or 0.00003138 BTC.

Multi-collateral DAI (DAI) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00010266 BTC.

Maker Profile

Maker (MKR) is a token. Its launch date was August 15th, 2015. Maker’s total supply is 987,937 tokens. Maker’s official Twitter account is @MakerDAO and its Facebook page is accessible here . Maker’s official website is makerdao.com . The Reddit community for Maker is /r/MakerDAO

Buying and Selling Maker

Maker can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: CoinMex, GOPAX, Kucoin, Ethfinex, BitMart, Bibox, OKEx, IDEX, Radar Relay, Kyber Network, DDEX, Gate.io, HitBTC, Switcheo Network, OasisDEX and Bancor Network. It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Maker directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Maker should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Maker using one of the exchanges listed above.

