Malibu Boats (NASDAQ:MBUU) Rating Increased to Hold at ValuEngine

ValuEngine upgraded shares of Malibu Boats (NASDAQ:MBUU) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note released on Tuesday morning, ValuEngine reports.

Several other research firms also recently commented on MBUU. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Malibu Boats from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Thursday, January 9th. Berenberg Bank began coverage on Malibu Boats in a research report on Wednesday, January 15th. They issued a buy rating and a $50.00 target price on the stock. BidaskClub raised Malibu Boats from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 22nd. Finally, B. Riley reaffirmed a buy rating on shares of Malibu Boats in a research report on Monday, January 27th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $50.57.

Get Malibu Boats alerts:

NASDAQ MBUU traded down $0.51 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $47.56. 173,578 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 155,480. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $42.02 and a 200-day moving average price of $34.81. The stock has a market capitalization of $954.90 million, a P/E ratio of 14.11, a PEG ratio of 1.21 and a beta of 1.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53, a current ratio of 1.61 and a quick ratio of 0.72. Malibu Boats has a fifty-two week low of $24.79 and a fifty-two week high of $51.45.

Malibu Boats (NASDAQ:MBUU) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 6th. The company reported $0.93 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.69 by $0.24. The firm had revenue of $180.10 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $164.13 million. Malibu Boats had a return on equity of 42.48% and a net margin of 9.64%. The business’s revenue was up 8.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.86 earnings per share. On average, analysts forecast that Malibu Boats will post 3.84 earnings per share for the current year.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC grew its position in shares of Malibu Boats by 1.1% in the second quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 39,023 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,516,000 after purchasing an additional 418 shares during the last quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System grew its position in shares of Malibu Boats by 1.6% in the third quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 32,327 shares of the company’s stock valued at $992,000 after purchasing an additional 521 shares during the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers grew its position in shares of Malibu Boats by 1.9% in the fourth quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 35,505 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,454,000 after purchasing an additional 660 shares during the last quarter. Aigen Investment Management LP acquired a new position in shares of Malibu Boats in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Finally, Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio grew its position in shares of Malibu Boats by 0.8% in the third quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 100,566 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,085,000 after purchasing an additional 820 shares during the last quarter. 96.19% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Malibu Boats Company Profile

Malibu Boats, Inc designs, manufactures, distributes, markets, and sells recreational powerboats. The company offers performance sport boats under the Malibu and Axis brand names; and sterndrives and outboard boats under the Cobalt brand name. Its boats are used for water sports, including water skiing, wakeboarding, and wake surfing, as well as general recreational boating.

Featured Article: Forex

To view ValuEngine’s full report, visit ValuEngine’s official website.

Receive News & Ratings for Malibu Boats Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Malibu Boats and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.