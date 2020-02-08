Manhattan Associates (NASDAQ:MANH) Earns Buy Rating from Rosenblatt Securities

Rosenblatt Securities reissued their buy rating on shares of Manhattan Associates (NASDAQ:MANH) in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, AnalystRatings.com reports.

Several other research firms also recently commented on MANH. BidaskClub raised Manhattan Associates from a buy rating to a strong-buy rating in a research note on Friday, January 31st. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Manhattan Associates from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 25th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $94.50.

Shares of NASDAQ MANH traded down $1.75 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $76.67. The company had a trading volume of 480,291 shares, compared to its average volume of 406,025. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $82.87 and a 200 day simple moving average of $81.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a quick ratio of 1.32 and a current ratio of 1.28. Manhattan Associates has a 12 month low of $49.66 and a 12 month high of $90.46. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.01 billion, a P/E ratio of 59.41 and a beta of 1.54.

Manhattan Associates (NASDAQ:MANH) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 4th. The software maker reported $0.40 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.31 by $0.09. Manhattan Associates had a return on equity of 58.03% and a net margin of 13.88%. The firm had revenue of $152.90 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $147.58 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.46 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts predict that Manhattan Associates will post 1.18 EPS for the current year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of MANH. IFP Advisors Inc raised its stake in Manhattan Associates by 111.5% during the 4th quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 332 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 175 shares during the period. Great Diamond Partners LLC bought a new stake in Manhattan Associates during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Quest Capital Management Inc. ADV bought a new stake in Manhattan Associates during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $73,000. Point72 Asset Management L.P. raised its stake in Manhattan Associates by 100.0% during the 3rd quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 2,400 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $194,000 after purchasing an additional 1,200 shares during the period. Finally, CIBC Asset Management Inc bought a new stake in Manhattan Associates during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $202,000.

About Manhattan Associates

Manhattan Associates, Inc develops, sells, deploys, services, and maintains software solutions to manage supply chains, inventory, and omni-channel operations for retailers, wholesalers, manufacturers, logistics providers, and other organizations. The company offers Manhattan SCALE, a portfolio of logistics execution solutions that provide trading partner management, yard management, optimization, warehouse management, and transportation execution services; and Manhattan Active, a set of enterprise and store omni-channel solutions.

