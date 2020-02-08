Manhattan Associates (NASDAQ:MANH) Earns Buy Rating from Rosenblatt Securities

Rosenblatt Securities reissued their buy rating on shares of Manhattan Associates (NASDAQ:MANH) in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, AnalystRatings.com reports.
Several other research firms also recently commented on MANH. BidaskClub raised Manhattan Associates from a buy rating to a strong-buy rating in a research note on Friday, January 31st. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Manhattan Associates from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 25th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $94.50.
Shares of NASDAQ MANH traded down $1.75 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $76.67. The company had a trading volume of 480,291 shares, compared to its average volume of 406,025. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $82.87 and a 200 day simple moving average of $81.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a quick ratio of 1.32 and a current ratio of 1.28. Manhattan Associates has a 12 month low of $49.66 and a 12 month high of $90.46. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.01 billion, a P/E ratio of 59.41 and a beta of 1.54.
Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of MANH. IFP Advisors Inc raised its stake in Manhattan Associates by 111.5% during the 4th quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 332 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 175 shares during the period. Great Diamond Partners LLC bought a new stake in Manhattan Associates during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Quest Capital Management Inc. ADV bought a new stake in Manhattan Associates during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $73,000. Point72 Asset Management L.P. raised its stake in Manhattan Associates by 100.0% during the 3rd quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 2,400 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $194,000 after purchasing an additional 1,200 shares during the period. Finally, CIBC Asset Management Inc bought a new stake in Manhattan Associates during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $202,000.
About Manhattan Associates
Manhattan Associates, Inc develops, sells, deploys, services, and maintains software solutions to manage supply chains, inventory, and omni-channel operations for retailers, wholesalers, manufacturers, logistics providers, and other organizations. The company offers Manhattan SCALE, a portfolio of logistics execution solutions that provide trading partner management, yard management, optimization, warehouse management, and transportation execution services; and Manhattan Active, a set of enterprise and store omni-channel solutions.
