Manitowoc (NYSE:MTW) Issues Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.06 EPS

Manitowoc (NYSE:MTW) announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday. The industrial products company reported $0.35 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.29 by $0.06, Briefing.com reports. The business had revenue of $463.40 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $493.31 million. Manitowoc had a positive return on equity of 10.11% and a negative net margin of 2.17%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 10.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.16 EPS. Manitowoc updated its FY 2020
After-Hours guidance to EPS.

NYSE:MTW traded down $2.46 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $14.06. The stock had a trading volume of 2,652,600 shares, compared to its average volume of 371,781. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $16.30 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $14.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55, a current ratio of 1.91 and a quick ratio of 0.76. Manitowoc has a one year low of $10.49 and a one year high of $19.77. The firm has a market capitalization of $567.35 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -12.23, a P/E/G ratio of 1.05 and a beta of 2.27.

MTW has been the topic of several research reports. Citigroup lowered shares of Manitowoc from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and lowered their price target for the company from $16.00 to $10.00 in a research report on Tuesday, October 15th. William Blair reiterated a “market perform” rating on shares of Manitowoc in a research note on Thursday, November 7th. Goldman Sachs Group upgraded Manitowoc from a “sell” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $12.00 to $18.00 in a research report on Friday, November 8th. ValuEngine upgraded Manitowoc from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, January 10th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “hold” rating and set a $20.00 price objective on shares of Manitowoc in a report on Monday, January 20th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating, two have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Manitowoc presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $16.83.

About Manitowoc

The Manitowoc Company, Inc provides engineered lifting equipment for the construction industry in the Americas, Europe, Africa, the Middle East, and the Asia Pacific. It designs, manufactures, and distributes crawler-mounted lattice-boom cranes under the Manitowoc brand; a line of top-slewing and self-erecting tower cranes under the Potain brand; mobile telescopic cranes under the Grove brand; and a line of hydraulically powered telescopic boom trucks under the National Crane brand.

