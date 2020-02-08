Manitowoc (NYSE:MTW) Issues Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.06 EPS

Manitowoc (NYSE:MTW) announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday. The industrial products company reported $0.35 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.29 by $0.06, Briefing.com reports. The business had revenue of $463.40 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $493.31 million. Manitowoc had a positive return on equity of 10.11% and a negative net margin of 2.17%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 10.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.16 EPS. Manitowoc updated its FY 2020

After-Hours guidance to EPS.

NYSE:MTW traded down $2.46 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $14.06. The stock had a trading volume of 2,652,600 shares, compared to its average volume of 371,781. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $16.30 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $14.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55, a current ratio of 1.91 and a quick ratio of 0.76. Manitowoc has a one year low of $10.49 and a one year high of $19.77. The firm has a market capitalization of $567.35 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -12.23, a P/E/G ratio of 1.05 and a beta of 2.27.

MTW has been the topic of several research reports. Citigroup lowered shares of Manitowoc from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and lowered their price target for the company from $16.00 to $10.00 in a research report on Tuesday, October 15th. William Blair reiterated a “market perform” rating on shares of Manitowoc in a research note on Thursday, November 7th. Goldman Sachs Group upgraded Manitowoc from a “sell” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $12.00 to $18.00 in a research report on Friday, November 8th. ValuEngine upgraded Manitowoc from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, January 10th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “hold” rating and set a $20.00 price objective on shares of Manitowoc in a report on Monday, January 20th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating, two have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Manitowoc presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $16.83.

The Manitowoc Company, Inc provides engineered lifting equipment for the construction industry in the Americas, Europe, Africa, the Middle East, and the Asia Pacific. It designs, manufactures, and distributes crawler-mounted lattice-boom cranes under the Manitowoc brand; a line of top-slewing and self-erecting tower cranes under the Potain brand; mobile telescopic cranes under the Grove brand; and a line of hydraulically powered telescopic boom trucks under the National Crane brand.

