Marchex (NASDAQ:MCHX) Upgraded by ValuEngine to “Buy”

ValuEngine upgraded shares of Marchex (NASDAQ:MCHX) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report released on Tuesday, ValuEngine reports.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Marchex from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 15th.

Get Marchex alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ MCHX opened at $3.78 on Tuesday. Marchex has a 12-month low of $3.01 and a 12-month high of $5.57. The company has a quick ratio of 4.28, a current ratio of 4.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06. The company has a 50-day moving average of $3.66 and a 200 day moving average of $3.60.

Marchex (NASDAQ:MCHX) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 6th. The technology company reported ($0.02) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.04) by $0.02. Marchex had a negative net margin of 4.24% and a negative return on equity of 0.58%. The company had revenue of $24.79 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $24.05 million. As a group, research analysts forecast that Marchex will post -0.05 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, major shareholder Edenbrook Capital, Llc purchased 7,300 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 29th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $4.00 per share, with a total value of $29,200.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, major shareholder Long Only Value Fund Edenbrook purchased 55,981 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 17th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $3.57 per share, with a total value of $199,852.17. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have purchased 298,292 shares of company stock valued at $1,118,396. 18.43% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Marchex in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $92,000. Rhumbline Advisers grew its stake in shares of Marchex by 15.3% in the 3rd quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 37,895 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $119,000 after buying an additional 5,022 shares during the period. Bailard Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Marchex in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $146,000. Hancock Whitney Corp purchased a new stake in shares of Marchex in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $133,000. Finally, California State Teachers Retirement System grew its stake in shares of Marchex by 4.8% in the 3rd quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 55,937 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $176,000 after buying an additional 2,554 shares during the period. 54.88% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Marchex

Marchex, Inc operates as a call analytics company that helps businesses connect, drive, measure, and convert callers into customers. Its products include Marchex Call Analytics, an analytics platform for enterprises that depend on inbound phone calls to drive sales, appointments, and reservations; Marchex Speech Analytics that enable actionable insights for enterprise, mid-sized, and small businesses; Text Analytics and Communications, which enable businesses to send and receive text/SMS messages with customers; Call Monitoring; Marchex Omnichannel Analytics Cloud products, such as Marchex Search Analytics, a product for search marketers that drive phone calls from search campaigns, as well as Marchex Display and Video Analytics, a product for marketers that buy digital display advertising; Marchex Site Analytics, a product for marketers that can drive phone calls from Websites; and Marchex Social Analytics, a product for marketers that buy social media advertising.

Featured Story: What is the definition of a trade war?

To view ValuEngine’s full report, visit ValuEngine’s official website.

Receive News & Ratings for Marchex Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Marchex and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.