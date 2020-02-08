Marinus Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:MRNS) Stock Price Passes Below 50 Day Moving Average of $2.16

Marinus Pharmaceuticals Inc (NASDAQ:MRNS)’s share price passed below its 50-day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 50-day moving average of $2.16 and traded as low as $2.12. Marinus Pharmaceuticals shares last traded at $2.24, with a volume of 57,865 shares.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on MRNS. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Marinus Pharmaceuticals from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 12th. HC Wainwright boosted their price objective on shares of Marinus Pharmaceuticals from $5.00 to $6.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, January 10th. ValuEngine raised shares of Marinus Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, January 3rd. LADENBURG THALM/SH SH reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $5.00 price objective on shares of Marinus Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Monday, November 18th. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald reissued an “overweight” rating and issued a $7.00 price objective on shares of Marinus Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Friday, October 18th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. Marinus Pharmaceuticals currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $5.31.

The firm has a market cap of $114.74 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.30 and a beta of 3.22. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $2.17 and its 200-day moving average is $1.55.

Marinus Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:MRNS) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, November 6th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.26) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.24) by ($0.02). As a group, research analysts predict that Marinus Pharmaceuticals Inc will post -0.94 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CEO Scott Braunstein bought 100,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 13th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $1.62 per share, for a total transaction of $162,000.00. 5.10% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in MRNS. Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its holdings in Marinus Pharmaceuticals by 199.6% in the second quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 52,642 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $218,000 after buying an additional 35,072 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp lifted its holdings in Marinus Pharmaceuticals by 1.9% in the second quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 548,467 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $2,276,000 after buying an additional 10,204 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in Marinus Pharmaceuticals by 7.2% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,427,739 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $14,226,000 after buying an additional 229,811 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Marinus Pharmaceuticals by 4.7% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,587,314 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $10,737,000 after purchasing an additional 115,294 shares during the period. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in shares of Marinus Pharmaceuticals by 1,679.6% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 187,889 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $780,000 after purchasing an additional 177,331 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 57.99% of the company’s stock.

Marinus Pharmaceuticals Company Profile (NASDAQ:MRNS)

Marinus Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing and commercializing therapeutics to treat epilepsy and neuropsychiatric disorders. Its clinical stage product candidate, ganaxolone, is an allosteric modulator of GABAA, developed in three dose forms, including intravenous (IV), oral capsule, and oral liquid for adult and pediatric patient populations in acute and chronic care, and in-patient and self-administered settings.

