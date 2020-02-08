Marsh & McLennan Companies, Inc. (NYSE:MMC) Shares Sold by Fiduciary Trust Co.

Fiduciary Trust Co. lowered its holdings in Marsh & McLennan Companies, Inc. (NYSE:MMC) by 1.3% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 12,866 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 167 shares during the quarter. Fiduciary Trust Co.’s holdings in Marsh & McLennan Companies were worth $1,434,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Savior LLC acquired a new position in shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Gradient Investments LLC purchased a new position in Marsh & McLennan Companies in the third quarter worth approximately $34,000. Coastal Capital Group Inc. lifted its stake in Marsh & McLennan Companies by 31.7% in the fourth quarter. Coastal Capital Group Inc. now owns 395 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $44,000 after acquiring an additional 95 shares during the last quarter. Thor Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Marsh & McLennan Companies in the third quarter worth approximately $52,000. Finally, Manchester Financial Inc. purchased a new position in Marsh & McLennan Companies in the fourth quarter worth approximately $74,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.01% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:MMC opened at $116.68 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $58.77 billion, a PE ratio of 34.32, a P/E/G ratio of 1.80 and a beta of 0.73. The company has a current ratio of 1.06, a quick ratio of 1.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.35. Marsh & McLennan Companies, Inc. has a twelve month low of $88.86 and a twelve month high of $117.26. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $112.87 and a 200-day simple moving average of $104.46.

Marsh & McLennan Companies (NYSE:MMC) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 30th. The financial services provider reported $1.19 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.18 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $4.26 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.34 billion. Marsh & McLennan Companies had a net margin of 10.46% and a return on equity of 29.72%. The company’s revenue was up 14.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.09 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Marsh & McLennan Companies, Inc. will post 5.07 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 14th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, January 29th will be paid a $0.455 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, January 28th. This represents a $1.82 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.56%. Marsh & McLennan Companies’s dividend payout ratio is currently 39.06%.

Marsh & McLennan Companies declared that its Board of Directors has initiated a stock repurchase plan on Thursday, November 21st that permits the company to repurchase $2.50 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization permits the financial services provider to repurchase up to 4.6% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are often a sign that the company’s board believes its stock is undervalued.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on MMC. Wells Fargo & Co reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $95.00 price target on shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies in a research note on Tuesday, October 29th. Raymond James lifted their price target on shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies from $115.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, January 31st. Citigroup began coverage on shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies in a research note on Tuesday, January 21st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $130.00 price target for the company. Finally, UBS Group lifted their price target on shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies from $104.00 to $117.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, February 3rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $108.22.

In other Marsh & McLennan Companies news, SVP Laurie Ledford sold 4,305 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $108.18, for a total value of $465,714.90. Insiders own 1.16% of the company’s stock.

Marsh & McLennan Companies, Inc, a professional services company, provides advice and solutions to clients in the areas of risk, strategy, and people worldwide. It operates in two segments, Risk and Insurance Services, and Consulting. The Risk and Insurance Services segment offers risk management services, such as risk advice, risk transfer, and risk control and mitigation solutions, as well as insurance, reinsurance broking, catastrophe and financial modeling, and related advisory services; and insurance program management services.

