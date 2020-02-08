Marshalls’ (MSLH) “Add” Rating Reiterated at Peel Hunt

Peel Hunt reiterated their add rating on shares of Marshalls (LON:MSLH) in a research report sent to investors on Wednesday, ThisIsMoney.Co.Uk reports.

MSLH has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Berenberg Bank boosted their target price on shares of Marshalls from GBX 620 ($8.16) to GBX 740 ($9.73) and gave the company a hold rating in a research report on Friday, January 24th. Shore Capital reiterated a hold rating on shares of Marshalls in a research report on Thursday, January 16th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, The company presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of GBX 564.17 ($7.42).

Marshalls stock opened at GBX 819.50 ($10.78) on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.67, a current ratio of 1.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 39.14. Marshalls has a 12-month low of GBX 493 ($6.49) and a 12-month high of GBX 876 ($11.52). The firm’s fifty day moving average is GBX 823.02 and its 200 day moving average is GBX 731.10. The company has a market capitalization of $1.64 billion and a PE ratio of 29.27.

In other Marshalls news, insider Tim Pile sold 1,600 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, January 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 828 ($10.89), for a total transaction of £13,248 ($17,426.99). In the last 90 days, insiders have acquired 56 shares of company stock worth $45,089.

Marshalls Company Profile

Marshalls plc manufactures and supplies hard landscaping products in the United Kingdom and internationally. It operates through Landscape Products and Others segments. The company offers interior, garden, and driveways products, including garden paving, driveways, garden paths, kerbs and edging products, and garden walling products; and interior tiles and stones.

