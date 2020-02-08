Marten Transport (NASDAQ:MRTN) Raised to Hold at BidaskClub

BidaskClub upgraded shares of Marten Transport (NASDAQ:MRTN) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note published on Tuesday morning, BidAskClub reports.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised Marten Transport from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $23.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Wednesday, January 29th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Marten Transport has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $22.00.

Shares of MRTN stock traded down $0.21 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $21.79. 110,809 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 182,727. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $21.23 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $20.84. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.45 and a beta of 1.42. Marten Transport has a 12-month low of $16.42 and a 12-month high of $22.80.

Marten Transport (NASDAQ:MRTN) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 23rd. The transportation company reported $0.29 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.28 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $217.20 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $215.90 million. Marten Transport had a return on equity of 10.31% and a net margin of 7.24%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 6.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.29 earnings per share. As a group, analysts anticipate that Marten Transport will post 1.15 earnings per share for the current year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Squarepoint Ops LLC grew its holdings in shares of Marten Transport by 0.7% during the third quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 75,137 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $1,561,000 after buying an additional 498 shares during the last quarter. Strs Ohio grew its holdings in shares of Marten Transport by 1.7% during the fourth quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 35,400 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $760,000 after buying an additional 600 shares during the last quarter. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL grew its holdings in shares of Marten Transport by 1.7% during the third quarter. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL now owns 47,566 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $988,000 after buying an additional 800 shares during the last quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System grew its holdings in shares of Marten Transport by 1.3% during the third quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 61,140 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $1,270,000 after buying an additional 814 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Marten Transport by 1.0% during the third quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 144,240 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $2,997,000 after buying an additional 1,413 shares during the last quarter. 69.61% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Marten Transport

Marten Transport, Ltd. operates as a temperature-sensitive truckload carrier for shippers in the United States, Canada, and Mexico. It operates through four segments: Truckload, Dedicated, Intermodal, and Brokerage. The Truckload segment transports food and other consumer packaged goods that require a temperature-controlled or insulated environment.

