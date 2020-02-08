Martin Capital Partners LLC Has $6.06 Million Stake in JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM)

Martin Capital Partners LLC boosted its holdings in JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) by 4.0% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 43,477 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,666 shares during the quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. accounts for approximately 3.6% of Martin Capital Partners LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 2nd biggest holding. Martin Capital Partners LLC’s holdings in JPMorgan Chase & Co. were worth $6,061,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC grew its holdings in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 1.2% during the 3rd quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 1,069,799 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $125,904,000 after buying an additional 12,253 shares in the last quarter. WealthPLAN Partners LLC increased its position in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 6.7% during the third quarter. WealthPLAN Partners LLC now owns 95,876 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $12,318,000 after buying an additional 6,041 shares during the period. Thomasville National Bank increased its position in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 2.0% during the fourth quarter. Thomasville National Bank now owns 100,939 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $14,071,000 after buying an additional 2,023 shares during the period. Ballentine Partners LLC increased its position in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 1.6% during the third quarter. Ballentine Partners LLC now owns 43,969 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $5,174,000 after buying an additional 687 shares during the period. Finally, Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 9.6% in the third quarter. Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC now owns 51,965 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $6,116,000 after buying an additional 4,544 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 72.11% of the company’s stock.

JPM stock opened at $137.17 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24, a current ratio of 0.92 and a quick ratio of 0.93. JPMorgan Chase & Co. has a one year low of $98.09 and a one year high of $141.10. The stock has a market cap of $431.61 billion, a PE ratio of 13.12, a P/E/G ratio of 2.57 and a beta of 1.19. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $136.75 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $124.49.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 14th. The financial services provider reported $2.57 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.32 by $0.25. JPMorgan Chase & Co. had a net margin of 25.49% and a return on equity of 15.19%. The firm had revenue of $28.30 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $27.69 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.98 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 8.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts expect that JPMorgan Chase & Co. will post 10.71 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 31st. Investors of record on Monday, January 6th were given a $0.90 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, January 3rd. This represents a $3.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.62%. JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 34.35%.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. Credit Suisse Group raised their price objective on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $142.00 to $147.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 15th. UBS Group lowered shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $132.00 to $138.00 in a report on Monday, January 6th. BMO Capital Markets increased their target price on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. to and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 15th. DA Davidson started coverage on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a report on Wednesday, January 8th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $140.00 price target for the company. Finally, Robert W. Baird raised their price target on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $105.00 to $110.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 16th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have issued a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $135.29.

In other JPMorgan Chase & Co. news, EVP Peter Scher sold 21,949 shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $137.11, for a total transaction of $3,009,427.39. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 26,525 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,636,842.75. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Mellody L. Hobson acquired 14,600 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 15th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $137.25 per share, with a total value of $2,003,850.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 8,527 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,170,330.75. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 128,814 shares of company stock worth $17,318,144. 0.76% of the stock is owned by insiders.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. Company Profile

JPMorgan Chase & Co operates as a financial services company worldwide. It operates through four segments: Consumer & Community Banking (CCB), Corporate & Investment Bank (CIB), Commercial Banking (CB), and Asset & Wealth Management (AWM). The CCB segment offers deposit and investment products and services to consumers; lending, deposit, and cash management and payment solutions to small businesses; mortgage origination and servicing activities; residential mortgages and home equity loans; and credit card, payment processing, auto loan, and leasing services.

