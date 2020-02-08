MARUBENI CORP/ADR (OTCMKTS:MARUY) Releases Earnings Results

MARUBENI CORP/ADR (OTCMKTS:MARUY) released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday. The conglomerate reported $1.74 EPS for the quarter, reports. MARUBENI CORP/ADR had a net margin of 2.27% and a return on equity of 7.77%. The company had revenue of $14.61 billion for the quarter.

OTCMKTS MARUY opened at $73.03 on Friday. MARUBENI CORP/ADR has a 1 year low of $60.17 and a 1 year high of $75.69. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $74.67 and a 200 day simple moving average of $70.20. The company has a current ratio of 1.30, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90. The company has a market cap of $12.65 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.03 and a beta of 1.04.

About MARUBENI CORP/ADR

Marubeni Corporation engages in various business activities worldwide. The company trades in grains, feed ingredients, compound feeds, foods, agricultural resources, marine products, processed seafood, fresh and processed meat, and raw ingredients and materials; and apparel, footwear, lifestyle products, office supplies, and textile and industrial materials.

