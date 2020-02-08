Marvell Technology Group (NASDAQ:MRVL) Stock Rating Upgraded by Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Marvell Technology Group (NASDAQ:MRVL) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports. They currently have $25.00 price objective on the semiconductor company’s stock.

According to Zacks, “Marvell is benefiting from continued deal wins and strong demand from enterprise and datacentre markets. Key deal wins across various OEMs are positives. Strong growth in embedded processors, driven by higher 5G shipments, is a tailwind. The company’s recent acquisitions of Avera and Aquantia are expected to boost its top line. Further, the impending divestment of its Wi-Fi business to NXP Semiconductors will help Marvell focus on other high growth areas. Macroeconomic uncertainty and seasonal fall in demand for Wi-Fi products hurt the top line in the quarter. Weak revenues from the edge market due to soft demand from gaming and video surveillance markets was a dampener. Moreover, rapid migration from HDD to SSD in the PC market is a headwind. Shares have underperformed the industry in the past twelve months.”

A number of other equities analysts have also recently commented on the company. Barclays reiterated a buy rating and set a $32.00 price target on shares of Marvell Technology Group in a report on Sunday, January 19th. Susquehanna Bancshares reiterated a buy rating and set a $28.00 price target on shares of Marvell Technology Group in a report on Monday, December 2nd. William Blair reiterated an outperform rating on shares of Marvell Technology Group in a report on Wednesday, December 4th. B. Riley began coverage on Marvell Technology Group in a report on Wednesday, December 4th. They set a buy rating and a $32.00 price target for the company. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities reiterated a buy rating and set a $32.00 price target on shares of Marvell Technology Group in a report on Wednesday, December 11th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and nineteen have given a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $28.00.

Shares of NASDAQ:MRVL traded down $1.73 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $24.02. The company had a trading volume of 20,834,987 shares, compared to its average volume of 10,459,164. The company has a quick ratio of 2.41, a current ratio of 2.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $26.46 and its 200 day moving average price is $25.48. The stock has a market cap of $17.27 billion, a PE ratio of -35.32, a P/E/G ratio of 5.97 and a beta of 1.26. Marvell Technology Group has a 1-year low of $17.98 and a 1-year high of $28.85.

Marvell Technology Group (NASDAQ:MRVL) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, December 3rd. The semiconductor company reported $0.17 EPS for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.17. Marvell Technology Group had a positive return on equity of 3.59% and a negative net margin of 16.47%. The business had revenue of $662.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $660.94 million. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.33 earnings per share. Marvell Technology Group’s quarterly revenue was down 22.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts expect that Marvell Technology Group will post 0.28 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, January 16th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 26th were issued a dividend of $0.06 per share. This represents a $0.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.00%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, December 24th. Marvell Technology Group’s dividend payout ratio is presently 28.24%.

In other news, CEO Matthew J. Murphy sold 15,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.70, for a total transaction of $355,500.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CFO Jean X. Hu sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.86, for a total value of $268,600.00. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 135,000 shares of company stock valued at $3,700,800. Corporate insiders own 1.10% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. raised its position in shares of Marvell Technology Group by 204.8% in the fourth quarter. Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 2,158 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $58,000 after buying an additional 1,450 shares in the last quarter. Integrated Advisors Network LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Marvell Technology Group in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $487,000. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. raised its position in shares of Marvell Technology Group by 5,971.7% in the fourth quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 5,586 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $148,000 after buying an additional 5,494 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC raised its position in shares of Marvell Technology Group by 0.6% in the fourth quarter. FMR LLC now owns 100,604,676 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $2,672,060,000 after buying an additional 641,905 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Eagle Asset Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Marvell Technology Group by 42.8% in the fourth quarter. Eagle Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,643,245 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $70,204,000 after buying an additional 792,640 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 95.93% of the company’s stock.

Marvell Technology Group Ltd. designs, develops, and markets analog, mixed-signal, digital signal processing, and embedded and standalone integrated circuits. It offers a range of storage products, including hard disk drive (HDD) and solid-state drive controllers, as well as preamplifiers; supports a variety of host system interfaces consisting of serial attached SCSI (SAS), serial advanced technology attachment (SATA), peripheral component interconnect express, and non-volatile memory express; and develops software-enabled silicon solutions comprising SATA port multipliers, bridges, SATA, SAS, and non-volatile memory express redundant array of independent disks controllers and converged storage processors for enterprises, data centers, and cloud computing businesses.

