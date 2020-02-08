MasTec, Inc. (NYSE:MTZ) Shares Purchased by Smith Asset Management Group LP

Smith Asset Management Group LP increased its holdings in MasTec, Inc. (NYSE:MTZ) by 16.9% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 15,813 shares of the construction company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,290 shares during the period. Smith Asset Management Group LP’s holdings in MasTec were worth $1,015,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Robecosam AG increased its position in shares of MasTec by 4.4% during the 3rd quarter. Robecosam AG now owns 3,550 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $229,000 after purchasing an additional 150 shares during the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of MasTec by 43.2% during the fourth quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 530 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $34,000 after acquiring an additional 160 shares during the last quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System increased its position in shares of MasTec by 1.1% during the fourth quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System now owns 17,700 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $1,136,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund raised its stake in shares of MasTec by 0.5% in the 4th quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund now owns 41,247 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $2,646,000 after acquiring an additional 214 shares during the period. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank raised its stake in shares of MasTec by 6.6% in the 4th quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 3,983 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $256,000 after acquiring an additional 246 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 79.19% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE MTZ traded down $0.52 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $56.86. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 574,321 shares, compared to its average volume of 603,146. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $62.14 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $63.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82, a current ratio of 1.65 and a quick ratio of 1.57. MasTec, Inc. has a 1 year low of $40.51 and a 1 year high of $73.71. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.38 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.38 and a beta of 1.29.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on MTZ shares. ValuEngine lowered shares of MasTec from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 3rd. KeyCorp lifted their target price on shares of MasTec from $65.00 to $75.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 23rd. Canaccord Genuity set a $74.00 target price on MasTec and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, November 1st. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price target on MasTec from $74.00 to $79.00 in a research note on Wednesday, November 20th. Finally, UBS Group lowered MasTec from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $63.00 to $73.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 24th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $70.25.

MasTec, Inc, an infrastructure construction company, provides engineering, building, installation, maintenance, and upgrade services for communications, energy, utility, and other infrastructure primarily in the United States and Canada. It operates through five segments: Communications, Oil and Gas, Electrical Transmission, Power Generation and Industrial, and Other.

