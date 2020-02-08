Mastercard Inc (NYSE:MA) Shares Sold by Smith Chas P & Associates PA Cpas

Smith Chas P & Associates PA Cpas decreased its position in shares of Mastercard Inc (NYSE:MA) by 2.6% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 1,328 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after selling 35 shares during the quarter. Smith Chas P & Associates PA Cpas’ holdings in Mastercard were worth $397,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Howe & Rusling Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Mastercard during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $29,000. John W. Brooker & Co. CPAs purchased a new position in shares of Mastercard during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $38,000. First Command Bank lifted its position in shares of Mastercard by 96.3% during the 4th quarter. First Command Bank now owns 161 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $48,000 after buying an additional 79 shares in the last quarter. Wealthcare Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Mastercard by 66.3% during the 4th quarter. Wealthcare Capital Management LLC now owns 168 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $50,000 after buying an additional 67 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Corbenic Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Mastercard during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $53,000. 74.39% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, CMO Venkata R. Madabhushi sold 8,444 shares of Mastercard stock in a transaction on Monday, January 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $315.00, for a total transaction of $2,659,860.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, major shareholder Foundation Mastercard sold 15,089 shares of Mastercard stock in a transaction on Monday, November 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $280.78, for a total value of $4,236,689.42. Insiders sold a total of 405,623 shares of company stock worth $128,462,192 in the last 90 days. 3.70% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

MA stock traded down $2.30 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $327.00. The stock had a trading volume of 2,562,835 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,916,005. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $312.05 and its 200 day simple moving average is $286.66. The company has a current ratio of 1.42, a quick ratio of 1.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.44. The company has a market cap of $332.22 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 41.18, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.27 and a beta of 1.01. Mastercard Inc has a 52-week low of $212.00 and a 52-week high of $335.00.

Mastercard (NYSE:MA) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 29th. The credit services provider reported $1.96 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.87 by $0.09. The company had revenue of $4.41 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.40 billion. Mastercard had a return on equity of 150.46% and a net margin of 48.08%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 15.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.55 EPS. Sell-side analysts predict that Mastercard Inc will post 9 EPS for the current year.

Mastercard declared that its board has approved a stock repurchase program on Tuesday, December 3rd that authorizes the company to buyback $8.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the credit services provider to buy up to 2.7% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are often an indication that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 8th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, April 9th will be issued a $0.40 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, April 8th. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.49%. Mastercard’s payout ratio is currently 20.59%.

MA has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Stephens increased their target price on Mastercard from $325.00 to $343.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 30th. Moffett Nathanson increased their target price on Mastercard from to and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 7th. BMO Capital Markets increased their target price on Mastercard from $348.00 to $362.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 30th. Citigroup increased their target price on Mastercard from $317.00 to $375.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 22nd. Finally, Guggenheim increased their target price on Mastercard from $305.00 to $364.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 30th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $337.58.

Mastercard Incorporated, a technology company, provides transaction processing and other payment-related products and services in the United States and internationally. It facilitates the processing of payment transactions, including authorization, clearing, and settlement, as well as delivers related products and services.

