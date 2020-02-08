Mastercraft Boat (NASDAQ:MCFT) Now Covered by Analysts at B. Riley

B. Riley assumed coverage on shares of Mastercraft Boat (NASDAQ:MCFT) in a research report sent to investors on Thursday morning, Stock Target Advisor reports. The firm issued a buy rating and a $29.00 price target on the stock.

Several other brokerages have also commented on MCFT. ValuEngine upgraded Mastercraft Boat from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report on Friday, January 3rd. Zacks Investment Research lowered Mastercraft Boat from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Thursday, January 9th. Finally, BidaskClub upgraded Mastercraft Boat from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report on Thursday, January 23rd. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $21.00.

Shares of MCFT traded down $0.40 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $18.76. The stock had a trading volume of 325,726 shares, compared to its average volume of 217,836. The company has a market cap of $373.31 million, a PE ratio of 19.34, a PEG ratio of 0.79 and a beta of 1.62. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $16.24 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $15.70. The company has a quick ratio of 0.32, a current ratio of 0.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.30. Mastercraft Boat has a fifty-two week low of $13.33 and a fifty-two week high of $26.74.

Mastercraft Boat (NASDAQ:MCFT) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 5th. The company reported $0.43 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.35 by $0.08. The company had revenue of $99.60 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $86.75 million. Mastercraft Boat had a return on equity of 60.95% and a net margin of 3.95%. The business’s revenue was down 18.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.64 EPS. Equities analysts expect that Mastercraft Boat will post 2.49 earnings per share for the current year.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Mackay Shields LLC boosted its position in Mastercraft Boat by 26.9% during the 3rd quarter. Mackay Shields LLC now owns 103,100 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,539,000 after purchasing an additional 21,846 shares during the period. First Trust Advisors LP boosted its position in Mastercraft Boat by 25.3% during the 3rd quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 42,476 shares of the company’s stock valued at $634,000 after purchasing an additional 8,572 shares during the period. Meeder Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in Mastercraft Boat by 140.4% during the 3rd quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 8,355 shares of the company’s stock valued at $125,000 after purchasing an additional 4,879 shares during the period. Squarepoint Ops LLC boosted its position in Mastercraft Boat by 1.5% during the 3rd quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 108,386 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,618,000 after purchasing an additional 1,626 shares during the period. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted its position in Mastercraft Boat by 61.7% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 18,213 shares of the company’s stock valued at $356,000 after purchasing an additional 6,948 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.54% of the company’s stock.

Mastercraft Boat Company Profile

MasterCraft Boat Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and markets recreational powerboats. The company operates in two segments, MasterCraft and NauticStar. It offers sport boats and outboard boats, which are used for water skiing, wakeboarding, wake surfing, and fishing, as well as general recreational boating.

