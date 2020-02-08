Mastercraft Boat (NASDAQ:MCFT) Releases Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.08 EPS

Mastercraft Boat (NASDAQ:MCFT) posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday. The company reported $0.43 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.35 by $0.08, Briefing.com reports. The company had revenue of $99.60 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $86.75 million. Mastercraft Boat had a return on equity of 59.16% and a net margin of 3.95%. Mastercraft Boat’s revenue was down 18.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.64 EPS.

Shares of NASDAQ:MCFT traded down $0.40 during trading on Friday, reaching $18.76. 325,724 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 220,852. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $16.24 and its 200-day simple moving average is $15.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.11, a current ratio of 0.79 and a quick ratio of 0.32. Mastercraft Boat has a 12-month low of $13.33 and a 12-month high of $26.74. The firm has a market capitalization of $361.59 million, a PE ratio of 7.57, a P/E/G ratio of 0.77 and a beta of 1.62.

A number of research firms have weighed in on MCFT. BidaskClub upgraded Mastercraft Boat from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 23rd. B. Riley started coverage on shares of Mastercraft Boat in a research note on Thursday. They set a “buy” rating and a $29.00 target price for the company. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Mastercraft Boat from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, January 9th. Finally, ValuEngine raised shares of Mastercraft Boat from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, January 3rd. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $21.00.

MasterCraft Boat Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and markets recreational powerboats. The company operates in two segments, MasterCraft and NauticStar. It offers sport boats and outboard boats, which are used for water skiing, wakeboarding, wake surfing, and fishing, as well as general recreational boating.

