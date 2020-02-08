Match Group (NASDAQ:MTCH) Coverage Initiated at SunTrust Banks

SunTrust Banks initiated coverage on shares of Match Group (NASDAQ:MTCH) in a report released on Tuesday morning, The Fly reports. The firm issued a buy rating and a $96.00 target price on the technology company’s stock.

Several other research firms have also recently weighed in on MTCH. Aegis reiterated a buy rating and issued a $95.00 price target on shares of Match Group in a report on Wednesday, November 27th. UBS Group cut shares of Match Group from a buy rating to a neutral rating and upped their price target for the company from $88.00 to $95.00 in a report on Friday, January 17th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Evercore ISI upped their price target on shares of Match Group from $95.00 to $100.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Monday, January 13th. BMO Capital Markets reiterated a market perform rating and issued a $75.00 price target on shares of Match Group in a report on Monday, November 11th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Wedbush began coverage on shares of Match Group in a report on Monday, December 23rd. They issued a neutral rating and a $80.00 price target for the company. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $89.33.

NASDAQ MTCH traded down $1.76 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $77.75. 4,869,911 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,368,877. The firm has a market cap of $22.21 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 42.96, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.44 and a beta of 0.21. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $84.28 and its 200 day moving average price is $77.62. The company has a quick ratio of 1.35, a current ratio of 1.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.04. Match Group has a fifty-two week low of $52.31 and a fifty-two week high of $95.32.

Match Group (NASDAQ:MTCH) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 4th. The technology company reported $0.45 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.47 by ($0.02). The firm had revenue of $547.17 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $552.85 million. Match Group had a net margin of 26.07% and a return on equity of 276.03%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 19.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.39 EPS. Analysts anticipate that Match Group will post 1.91 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. FIL Ltd boosted its holdings in Match Group by 64.0% during the fourth quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 77,161 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $6,336,000 after purchasing an additional 30,103 shares during the last quarter. Banco Santander S.A. acquired a new position in Match Group during the fourth quarter worth $296,000. Suncoast Equity Management acquired a new position in Match Group during the fourth quarter worth $210,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC boosted its holdings in Match Group by 2,643.3% during the fourth quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 7,736 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $635,000 after purchasing an additional 7,454 shares during the last quarter. Finally, LA Financiere DE L Echiquier raised its position in Match Group by 53.2% during the fourth quarter. LA Financiere DE L Echiquier now owns 36,727 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $3,016,000 after acquiring an additional 12,753 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 24.86% of the company’s stock.

Match Group Company Profile

Match Group, Inc provides dating products worldwide. It operates a portfolio of brands, including Tinder, Match, PlentyOfFish, Meetic, OkCupid, OurTime, Pairs, and Hinge, as well as other brands. Match Group, Inc offers its dating products through its applications and Websites in approximately 40 languages.

