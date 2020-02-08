Materialise (NASDAQ:MTLS) Upgraded by ValuEngine to Buy

ValuEngine upgraded shares of Materialise (NASDAQ:MTLS) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note issued to investors on Thursday morning, ValuEngine reports.

Several other research firms also recently weighed in on MTLS. TheStreet downgraded Materialise from a b rating to a c rating in a research report on Thursday, October 31st. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Materialise from a hold rating to a strong sell rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 5th. Finally, BidaskClub downgraded Materialise from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report on Wednesday. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Materialise currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $19.00.

Shares of NASDAQ MTLS traded down $0.91 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $18.12. The stock had a trading volume of 20,244 shares, compared to its average volume of 46,443. The company has a market capitalization of $1.00 billion, a PE ratio of 1,813.81 and a beta of 0.36. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $18.75 and a 200-day simple moving average of $18.58. Materialise has a 1 year low of $13.56 and a 1 year high of $20.41. The company has a quick ratio of 2.26, a current ratio of 2.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC purchased a new position in Materialise during the fourth quarter worth approximately $56,000. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC purchased a new position in Materialise during the fourth quarter worth approximately $70,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its position in Materialise by 40.9% during the second quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 13,831 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $270,000 after buying an additional 4,015 shares in the last quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC lifted its position in Materialise by 44.1% during the second quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 23,287 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $455,000 after buying an additional 7,129 shares in the last quarter. Finally, California Public Employees Retirement System lifted its position in Materialise by 12.2% during the third quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 44,938 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $830,000 after buying an additional 4,900 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 28.69% of the company’s stock.

About Materialise

Materialise NV provides additive manufacturing software and 3D printing services in Europe, the Americas, Africa, and the Asia-Pacific. The company's Materialise Software segment offers proprietary software through programs and platforms that enable and enhance the functionality of 3D printers and of 3D printing operations.

