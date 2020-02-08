Materion Corp (NYSE:MTRN) Position Lowered by Smith Asset Management Group LP

Smith Asset Management Group LP trimmed its position in Materion Corp (NYSE:MTRN) by 4.0% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 4,820 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 200 shares during the period. Smith Asset Management Group LP’s holdings in Materion were worth $287,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Covington Capital Management bought a new position in shares of Materion in the 3rd quarter worth about $92,000. SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new position in shares of Materion in the 3rd quarter valued at about $139,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Materion during the 3rd quarter valued at about $164,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Materion by 11.8% during the 3rd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 4,082 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $251,000 after buying an additional 431 shares during the last quarter. Finally, WealthTrust Axiom LLC acquired a new stake in Materion during the third quarter worth about $325,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.19% of the company’s stock.

In related news, Director Craig S. Shular sold 4,637 shares of Materion stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.65, for a total value of $281,234.05. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 4,637 shares in the company, valued at approximately $281,234.05. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. 1.40% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of equities analysts have commented on the company. TheStreet downgraded Materion from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 31st. ValuEngine downgraded Materion from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 13th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Materion from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 26th.

Shares of MTRN traded down $1.62 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $56.33. 152,991 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 116,598. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $58.90 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $59.85. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.18 billion, a PE ratio of 18.34 and a beta of 0.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a quick ratio of 2.23 and a current ratio of 3.75. Materion Corp has a 1-year low of $45.78 and a 1-year high of $71.97.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 6th. Investors of record on Wednesday, February 19th will be issued a $0.11 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, February 18th. This represents a $0.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.78%. Materion’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 18.49%.

Materion Corporation manufactures and sells advanced engineered materials used in consumer electronics, industrial components, defense, medical, automotive electronics, telecommunications infrastructure, energy, commercial aerospace, science, services, and appliance markets worldwide. The company operates in four segments: Performance Alloys and Composites, Advanced Materials, Precision Coatings, and Other.

