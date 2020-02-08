Maxim Integrated Products Inc. (NASDAQ:MXIM) Holdings Trimmed by Municipal Employees Retirement System of Michigan

Municipal Employees Retirement System of Michigan reduced its position in shares of Maxim Integrated Products Inc. (NASDAQ:MXIM) by 2.2% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 17,250 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 390 shares during the quarter. Municipal Employees Retirement System of Michigan’s holdings in Maxim Integrated Products were worth $1,061,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. National Pension Service raised its position in Maxim Integrated Products by 5.5% in the third quarter. National Pension Service now owns 387,167 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $22,421,000 after acquiring an additional 20,131 shares in the last quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can boosted its position in shares of Maxim Integrated Products by 1.5% during the 3rd quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 225,840 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $13,084,000 after purchasing an additional 3,273 shares in the last quarter. Maverick Capital Ltd. bought a new position in shares of Maxim Integrated Products during the 3rd quarter valued at about $1,119,000. Penserra Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Maxim Integrated Products by 155.3% during the 3rd quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 4,029 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $232,000 after purchasing an additional 2,451 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Man Group plc grew its stake in shares of Maxim Integrated Products by 35.9% in the 3rd quarter. Man Group plc now owns 1,026,964 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $59,471,000 after purchasing an additional 271,513 shares during the last quarter. 91.80% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NASDAQ:MXIM opened at $62.53 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $17.26 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.53, a PEG ratio of 2.36 and a beta of 1.46. Maxim Integrated Products Inc. has a 1-year low of $51.26 and a 1-year high of $65.73. The company has a current ratio of 6.60, a quick ratio of 5.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $61.72 and its 200 day moving average price is $58.52.

Maxim Integrated Products (NASDAQ:MXIM) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 28th. The semiconductor company reported $0.56 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.53 by $0.03. Maxim Integrated Products had a return on equity of 33.82% and a net margin of 35.93%. The firm had revenue of $551.07 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $545.16 million. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.60 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 4.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts forecast that Maxim Integrated Products Inc. will post 2.33 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 13th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, February 27th will be issued a $0.48 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, February 26th. This represents a $1.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.07%. Maxim Integrated Products’s dividend payout ratio is 79.01%.

MXIM has been the subject of several research reports. Cowen raised their price objective on Maxim Integrated Products from $62.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 29th. Bank of America boosted their price objective on Maxim Integrated Products from $60.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 30th. Barclays lowered shares of Maxim Integrated Products from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $60.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Thursday, January 16th. BidaskClub downgraded shares of Maxim Integrated Products from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 15th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group lifted their target price on shares of Maxim Integrated Products from $62.00 to $68.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 29th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Maxim Integrated Products has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $66.23.

In other news, CEO Tunc Doluca sold 11,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $56.54, for a total transaction of $650,210.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Robert Edward Grady sold 6,000 shares of Maxim Integrated Products stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $57.69, for a total transaction of $346,140.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 57,549 shares of company stock valued at $3,449,278 over the last three months. 0.84% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Maxim Integrated Products Company Profile

Maxim Integrated Products, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, and markets a range of linear and mixed-signal integrated circuits in the United States, China, the rest of Asia, Europe, and internationally. The company also provides a range of high-frequency process technologies and capabilities for use in custom designs.

