MAXIMUS (NYSE:MMS) Announces Earnings Results

MAXIMUS (NYSE:MMS) released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday. The health services provider reported $0.91 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.91, Briefing.com reports. MAXIMUS had a net margin of 8.34% and a return on equity of 21.09%. The company had revenue of $818.23 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $797.11 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.86 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 23.1% compared to the same quarter last year. MAXIMUS updated its FY 2020

Pre-Market guidance to 3.95-4.15 EPS and its FY20 guidance to $3.95 to $4.15 EPS.

Shares of NYSE MMS traded up $0.38 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $74.55. The company had a trading volume of 352,752 shares, compared to its average volume of 326,075. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $74.37 and its 200-day simple moving average is $75.47. MAXIMUS has a 12 month low of $68.42 and a 12 month high of $82.02. The firm has a market cap of $4.75 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.04, a PEG ratio of 1.85 and a beta of 0.82.

Get MAXIMUS alerts:

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 28th. Investors of record on Friday, February 14th will be paid a $0.28 dividend. This represents a $1.12 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.50%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 13th. MAXIMUS’s payout ratio is presently 30.11%.

In related news, insider Thomas D. Romeo sold 6,758 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $75.71, for a total value of $511,648.18. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 8,340 shares in the company, valued at $631,421.40. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link . Also, Vice Chairman Richard A. Montoni sold 11,028 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $73.33, for a total transaction of $808,683.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last quarter, insiders sold 30,375 shares of company stock valued at $2,250,533. 2.00% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of research firms have issued reports on MMS. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of MAXIMUS from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $79.00 price target for the company in a report on Wednesday, January 22nd. Wells Fargo & Co decreased their price target on shares of MAXIMUS from $83.00 to $81.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, January 8th. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded shares of MAXIMUS from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, October 25th.

About MAXIMUS

MAXIMUS, Inc provides business process services (BPS) to government health and human services programs worldwide. The company's Health Services segment offers various BPS, appeals, and assessments for state, provincial, and national government programs, including Medicaid, Children's Health Insurance Program, Affordable Care Act, Health Insurance British Columbia, Health Assessment Advisory Service contract, and Preadmission Screening and Resident Reviews.

Featured Story: How to Invest in an Index Fund

Receive News & Ratings for MAXIMUS Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for MAXIMUS and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.