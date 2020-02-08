MAZDA MTR CORP/ADR (OTCMKTS:MZDAY) Issues FY 2020 Pre-Market Earnings Guidance

MAZDA MTR CORP/ADR (OTCMKTS:MZDAY) updated its FY 2020

Pre-Market earnings guidance on Wednesday. The company provided EPS guidance of 0.62-0.62 for the period. The company issued revenue guidance of $31.85-31.85 billion.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of MAZDA MTR CORP/ADR from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report on Friday, January 10th.

Shares of OTCMKTS MZDAY traded down $0.18 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $4.07. The company had a trading volume of 55,887 shares, compared to its average volume of 63,658. The business’s 50-day moving average is $4.28 and its 200-day moving average is $4.40. The company has a current ratio of 1.45, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38. The stock has a market cap of $5.36 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.05 and a beta of 0.95. MAZDA MTR CORP/ADR has a 52 week low of $4.01 and a 52 week high of $6.05.

Mazda Motor Corporation manufactures and sells passenger cars and commercial vehicles in Japan, North America, Europe, China, and internationally. Its principal products include four-wheeled vehicles, gasoline reciprocating engines, diesel engines, and automatic and manual transmissions for vehicles.

