Mcdaniel Terry & Co. Has $659,000 Stock Position in Walt Disney Co (NYSE:DIS)

Mcdaniel Terry & Co. decreased its stake in Walt Disney Co (NYSE:DIS) by 4.7% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 4,559 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock after selling 225 shares during the period. Mcdaniel Terry & Co.’s holdings in Walt Disney were worth $659,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in DIS. JJJ Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in Walt Disney by 96.8% during the third quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 244 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 120 shares in the last quarter. Garrett Wealth Advisory Group LLC acquired a new stake in Walt Disney during the third quarter worth $36,000. Wealthcare Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Walt Disney by 66.5% during the fourth quarter. Wealthcare Capital Management LLC now owns 333 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $48,000 after buying an additional 133 shares in the last quarter. Price Wealth LLC boosted its stake in Walt Disney by 601.8% during the fourth quarter. Price Wealth LLC now owns 400 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $58,000 after buying an additional 343 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bourgeon Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Walt Disney during the third quarter worth $60,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 64.25% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on DIS shares. Guggenheim lifted their price target on shares of Walt Disney from to in a research note on Wednesday. Argus boosted their target price on shares of Walt Disney from $143.00 to $160.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, November 11th. UBS Group boosted their target price on shares of Walt Disney from $155.00 to $162.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 16th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on shares of Walt Disney from $160.00 to $170.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Cowen boosted their target price on shares of Walt Disney from $154.00 to $159.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty have given a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $160.36.

In related news, CFO Christine M. Mccarthy sold 4,617 shares of Walt Disney stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $139.20, for a total value of $642,686.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 135,756 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $18,897,235.20. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link . Also, EVP Alan N. Braverman sold 3,107 shares of Walt Disney stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $146.14, for a total value of $454,056.98. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 104,358 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $15,250,878.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold 18,875 shares of company stock valued at $2,764,627 over the last ninety days. 0.31% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Walt Disney stock opened at $141.02 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $143.50 and a 200 day simple moving average of $139.52. The company has a quick ratio of 0.84, a current ratio of 0.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40. Walt Disney Co has a 12-month low of $107.32 and a 12-month high of $153.41. The stock has a market capitalization of $257.64 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.67, a P/E/G ratio of 5.24 and a beta of 1.00.

Walt Disney (NYSE:DIS) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 4th. The entertainment giant reported $1.53 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.44 by $0.09. Walt Disney had a return on equity of 10.23% and a net margin of 13.81%. The business had revenue of $20.86 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $20.84 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.84 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 36.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Walt Disney Co will post 5.35 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a semi-annual dividend, which was paid on Thursday, January 16th. Investors of record on Monday, December 16th were issued a $0.88 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, December 13th. This represents a dividend yield of 1.2%. Walt Disney’s dividend payout ratio is 30.50%.

About Walt Disney

The Walt Disney Company, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an entertainment company worldwide. The company's Media Networks segment operates cable programming businesses under the ESPN, Disney, and Freeform brands; broadcast businesses, including ABC TV Network and eight owned television stations; and radio businesses.

