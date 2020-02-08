McEwen Mining (NYSE:MUX) Shares Down 7.3%

McEwen Mining Inc (NYSE:MUX) (TSE:MUX) dropped 7.3% during mid-day trading on Friday . The stock traded as low as $1.14 and last traded at $1.14, approximately 2,364,248 shares traded hands during mid-day trading. A decline of 19% from the average daily volume of 2,926,098 shares. The stock had previously closed at $1.23.

MUX has been the topic of several research analyst reports. ValuEngine upgraded shares of McEwen Mining from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, December 27th. B. Riley raised their price target on shares of McEwen Mining from $3.80 to $4.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday. HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and issued a $2.00 price target on shares of McEwen Mining in a research report on Thursday, January 16th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of McEwen Mining from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 15th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. McEwen Mining has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $3.00.

The business’s fifty day moving average price is $1.19 and its 200 day moving average price is $1.52. The company has a market capitalization of $413.28 million, a P/E ratio of -7.13 and a beta of -0.58. The company has a current ratio of 1.41, a quick ratio of 0.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of McEwen Mining by 10.9% during the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,259,226 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,600,000 after acquiring an additional 124,098 shares during the period. Guild Investment Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of McEwen Mining by 75.0% during the 4th quarter. Guild Investment Management Inc. now owns 35,000 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $44,000 after acquiring an additional 15,000 shares during the period. State Street Corp lifted its holdings in shares of McEwen Mining by 87.3% during the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 10,640,073 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $13,513,000 after acquiring an additional 4,959,414 shares during the period. Swiss National Bank lifted its holdings in shares of McEwen Mining by 13.7% during the 4th quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 614,531 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $780,000 after acquiring an additional 74,200 shares during the period. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC lifted its holdings in shares of McEwen Mining by 95.3% during the 4th quarter. Virtu Financial LLC now owns 53,383 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $68,000 after acquiring an additional 26,046 shares during the period. 26.94% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About McEwen Mining (NYSE:MUX)

McEwen Mining Inc engages in the exploration, development, production, and sale of gold and silver. It also explores for copper deposits. The company owns 100% interests in the El Gallo and Fenix projects located in Mexico; and the Black Fox Mine and Stock Mill, Grey Fox, and Froome and Tamarack properties in Canada.

