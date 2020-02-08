McEwen Mining (NYSE:MUX) Shares Down 7.3%

McEwen Mining Inc (NYSE:MUX) (TSE:MUX) dropped 7.3% during mid-day trading on Friday . The stock traded as low as $1.14 and last traded at $1.14, approximately 2,364,248 shares traded hands during mid-day trading. A decline of 19% from the average daily volume of 2,926,098 shares. The stock had previously closed at $1.23.
MUX has been the topic of several research analyst reports. ValuEngine upgraded shares of McEwen Mining from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, December 27th. B. Riley raised their price target on shares of McEwen Mining from $3.80 to $4.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday. HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and issued a $2.00 price target on shares of McEwen Mining in a research report on Thursday, January 16th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of McEwen Mining from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 15th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. McEwen Mining has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $3.00.
The business’s fifty day moving average price is $1.19 and its 200 day moving average price is $1.52. The company has a market capitalization of $413.28 million, a P/E ratio of -7.13 and a beta of -0.58. The company has a current ratio of 1.41, a quick ratio of 0.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11.
About McEwen Mining (NYSE:MUX)
McEwen Mining Inc engages in the exploration, development, production, and sale of gold and silver. It also explores for copper deposits. The company owns 100% interests in the El Gallo and Fenix projects located in Mexico; and the Black Fox Mine and Stock Mill, Grey Fox, and Froome and Tamarack properties in Canada.
