Medallia (NYSE:MDLA) Stock Rating Reaffirmed by Needham & Company LLC

Medallia (NYSE:MDLA)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reissued by investment analysts at Needham & Company LLC in a note issued to investors on Thursday, AnalystRatings.com reports. They presently have a $45.00 price objective on the stock. Needham & Company LLC’s price objective indicates a potential upside of 55.60% from the stock’s current price.

Several other research firms have also recently commented on MDLA. Credit Suisse Group lowered their target price on Medallia from $42.00 to $37.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, December 6th. Robert W. Baird initiated coverage on Medallia in a research report on Thursday, January 16th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $40.00 target price on the stock. Oppenheimer restated a “buy” rating and issued a $55.00 target price on shares of Medallia in a research report on Friday, December 6th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Medallia from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $46.00.

MDLA traded up $0.84 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $28.92. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 925,728 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,027,233. Medallia has a fifty-two week low of $23.76 and a fifty-two week high of $44.72. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $30.90 and a 200 day simple moving average of $31.92.

Medallia (NYSE:MDLA) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, December 5th. The company reported ($0.01) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.18) by $0.17. The business had revenue of $103.07 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $96.22 million. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 27.0% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts anticipate that Medallia will post -1.36 EPS for the current year.

In other news, EVP Mikael J. Ottosson sold 50,000 shares of Medallia stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $28.12, for a total transaction of $1,406,000.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 100,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,812,000. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Leslie Stretch sold 122,605 shares of Medallia stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $31.41, for a total value of $3,851,023.05. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 2,358,828 shares in the company, valued at $74,090,787.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 381,911 shares of company stock worth $11,792,757.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY acquired a new position in shares of Medallia in the 3rd quarter worth $28,000. Falcon Point Capital LLC grew its holdings in shares of Medallia by 4.6% in the 4th quarter. Falcon Point Capital LLC now owns 25,886 shares of the company’s stock worth $805,000 after acquiring an additional 1,136 shares during the last quarter. Herald Investment Management Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Medallia in the 3rd quarter worth $54,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank acquired a new position in shares of Medallia in the 4th quarter worth $78,000. Finally, Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Medallia by 29.0% in the 4th quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 13,904 shares of the company’s stock worth $432,000 after acquiring an additional 3,125 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 59.97% of the company’s stock.

Medallia Company Profile

Medallia, Inc provides an enterprise Software-as-a-Service platform in North America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and internationally. The company's platform utilizes deep learning-based artificial intelligence technology to analyze structured and unstructured data from signal fields in human, digital, and Internet of Things interactions.

