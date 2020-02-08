Medical Transcription Billing (NASDAQ:MTBC) Rating Lowered to Hold at ValuEngine

Medical Transcription Billing (NASDAQ:MTBC) was downgraded by research analysts at ValuEngine from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report issued on Friday, ValuEngine reports.

Other equities research analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and set a $6.00 target price on shares of Medical Transcription Billing in a research report on Tuesday, October 15th. National Securities initiated coverage on Medical Transcription Billing in a research report on Thursday, October 10th. They set a “buy” rating and a $6.00 target price for the company. Finally, B. Riley reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $6.25 price objective on shares of Medical Transcription Billing in a report on Thursday, January 9th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $6.08.

Shares of MTBC stock traded up $0.53 on Friday, reaching $5.88. 505,197 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 106,238. The stock has a market cap of $59.26 million, a PE ratio of -8.65 and a beta of 1.73. Medical Transcription Billing has a one year low of $3.25 and a one year high of $5.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a current ratio of 2.31 and a quick ratio of 2.27. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $4.52 and a 200 day moving average price of $4.29.

Medical Transcription Billing (NASDAQ:MTBC) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, November 6th. The technology company reported ($0.14) earnings per share for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.14). The company had revenue of $16.85 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $16.06 million. Medical Transcription Billing had a negative return on equity of 8.85% and a negative net margin of 5.01%. On average, research analysts expect that Medical Transcription Billing will post -0.54 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CFO Bill Korn sold 12,295 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $4.95, for a total value of $60,860.25. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 23,700 shares in the company, valued at $117,315. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 50.50% of the company’s stock.

About Medical Transcription Billing

Medical Transcription Billing, Corp. is a healthcare information technology company that provides an integrated suite of Web-based solutions, together with related business services, to healthcare providers practicing in ambulatory care settings. The Company’s offering, PracticePro, allows healthcare practices with the core software and business services on Software-as-a-Service (SaaS) platform.

