Medical Transcription Billing (NASDAQ:MTBC) Stock Price Up 10.3%

Medical Transcription Billing Corp (NASDAQ:MTBC)’s stock price rose 10.3% on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $5.47 and last traded at $5.35, approximately 443,100 shares were traded during trading. An increase of 391% from the average daily volume of 90,280 shares. The stock had previously closed at $4.85.

MTBC has been the topic of several research reports. ValuEngine cut Medical Transcription Billing from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday. B. Riley restated a “buy” rating and set a $6.25 price target on shares of Medical Transcription Billing in a report on Thursday, January 9th. Finally, HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and set a $6.00 price target on shares of Medical Transcription Billing in a report on Tuesday, October 15th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $6.08.

The company has a fifty day moving average of $4.52 and a 200 day moving average of $4.29. The company has a quick ratio of 2.27, a current ratio of 2.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07.

Medical Transcription Billing (NASDAQ:MTBC) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, November 6th. The technology company reported ($0.14) EPS for the quarter, meeting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.14). Medical Transcription Billing had a negative return on equity of 8.85% and a negative net margin of 5.01%. The business had revenue of $16.85 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $16.06 million. On average, equities analysts predict that Medical Transcription Billing Corp will post -0.54 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CFO Bill Korn sold 12,295 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $4.95, for a total value of $60,860.25. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 23,700 shares in the company, valued at $117,315. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 50.50% of the company’s stock.

Medical Transcription Billing Company Profile (NASDAQ:MTBC)

Medical Transcription Billing, Corp. is a healthcare information technology company that provides an integrated suite of Web-based solutions, together with related business services, to healthcare providers practicing in ambulatory care settings. The Company’s offering, PracticePro, allows healthcare practices with the core software and business services on Software-as-a-Service (SaaS) platform.

