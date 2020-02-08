Melco Resorts & Entertainment (NASDAQ:MLCO) Shares Gap Up to $20.63

Melco Resorts & Entertainment Limited (NASDAQ:MLCO) gapped up before the market opened on Thursday . The stock had previously closed at $19.77, but opened at $20.63. Melco Resorts & Entertainment shares last traded at $21.16, with a volume of 5,079,696 shares changing hands.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on MLCO. ValuEngine raised Melco Resorts & Entertainment from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 21st. Zacks Investment Research cut Melco Resorts & Entertainment from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, January 9th. Finally, BidaskClub cut Melco Resorts & Entertainment from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, January 17th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Melco Resorts & Entertainment presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $24.49.

Get Melco Resorts & Entertainment alerts:

The stock has a fifty day moving average of $23.00 and a 200-day moving average of $21.71. The company has a quick ratio of 0.88, a current ratio of 0.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.37. The firm has a market capitalization of $10.46 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.78, a PEG ratio of 0.96 and a beta of 1.91.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Los Angeles Capital Management & Equity Research Inc. bought a new stake in Melco Resorts & Entertainment during the fourth quarter worth $350,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in Melco Resorts & Entertainment by 35.8% in the 4th quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 66,929 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,617,000 after purchasing an additional 17,626 shares during the period. State of Tennessee Treasury Department bought a new position in Melco Resorts & Entertainment in the 4th quarter worth $9,037,000. Boston Partners raised its holdings in Melco Resorts & Entertainment by 12.4% during the fourth quarter. Boston Partners now owns 6,500,453 shares of the company’s stock valued at $157,127,000 after acquiring an additional 717,154 shares during the period. Finally, Samalin Investment Counsel LLC bought a new stake in Melco Resorts & Entertainment during the fourth quarter valued at about $263,000. 35.05% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Melco Resorts & Entertainment Company Profile (NASDAQ:MLCO)

Melco Resorts & Entertainment Limited, through its subsidiaries, develops, owns, and operates casino gaming and entertainment casino resort facilities in Asia. It owns and operates City of Dreams, an integrated casino resort that has 500 gaming tables and 800 gaming machines; approximately 1,400 hotel rooms and suites; a wet stage performance theater with approximately 2,000 seats; approximately 30 restaurants and bars, and 150 retail outlets; and recreation and leisure facilities, including health and fitness clubs, swimming pools, spa and salons, and banquet and meeting facilities.

See Also: Google Finance Portfolio

Receive News & Ratings for Melco Resorts & Entertainment Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Melco Resorts & Entertainment and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.