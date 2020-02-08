Mercadolibre (NASDAQ:MELI) Downgraded by BidaskClub to “Buy”

Mercadolibre (NASDAQ:MELI) was downgraded by BidaskClub from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note issued to investors on Friday, BidAskClub reports.

MELI has been the topic of a number of other reports. Bradesco Corretora downgraded Mercadolibre from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a price objective on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, January 21st. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price target on Mercadolibre from $680.00 to $750.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday. Piper Sandler lifted their price target on Mercadolibre from $675.00 to $760.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 22nd. Deutsche Bank reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $670.00 price target (up from $653.00) on shares of Mercadolibre in a research report on Wednesday, December 4th. Finally, TheStreet raised Mercadolibre from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research report on Monday, December 23rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $697.55.

Shares of MELI stock traded down $24.98 during trading on Friday, reaching $646.02. The company had a trading volume of 960,343 shares, compared to its average volume of 458,155. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $640.08 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $590.03. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a current ratio of 2.73 and a quick ratio of 2.72. Mercadolibre has a one year low of $338.95 and a one year high of $725.19. The company has a market capitalization of $33.60 billion, a PE ratio of -251.37 and a beta of 1.57.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in MELI. Bartlett & Co. LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Mercadolibre during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $26,000. Reilly Financial Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Mercadolibre by 64.5% during the 3rd quarter. Reilly Financial Advisors LLC now owns 51 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 20 shares in the last quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Mercadolibre during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $28,000. Lighthouse Financial Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Mercadolibre during the 4th quarter worth approximately $28,000. Finally, Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Mercadolibre during the 4th quarter worth approximately $34,000. 80.95% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Mercadolibre

MercadoLibre, Inc operates online commerce platforms in Latin America. It operates MercadoLibre Marketplace, an automated online commerce platform that enables businesses and individuals to list merchandise and conduct sales and purchases online; and MercadoPago FinTech, a financial technology solution platform, which facilitates transactions on and off its marketplaces by providing a mechanism that allows its users to send and receive payments online, and allows merchants to process transactions via their Websites and mobile apps, as well as in their brick-and-mortar stores through QR and mobile points of sale.

