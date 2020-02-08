Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK) Releases FY20 Earnings Guidance

Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK) issued an update on its FY20 earnings guidance on Wednesday morning. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $5.62-5.77 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus estimate of $5.54. The company issued revenue guidance of $48.8-50.3 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $48.65 billion.Merck & Co., Inc. also updated its FY 2020

Pre-Market guidance to 5.62-5.77 EPS.

Shares of Merck & Co., Inc. stock traded down $0.60 during trading on Friday, reaching $85.08. 10,396,349 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 10,378,111. The company has a quick ratio of 0.98, a current ratio of 1.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84. Merck & Co., Inc. has a twelve month low of $72.23 and a twelve month high of $92.64. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $89.37 and a 200-day moving average price of $86.06. The firm has a market capitalization of $218.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.33, a P/E/G ratio of 1.66 and a beta of 0.57.

Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 5th. The company reported $1.16 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.15 by $0.01. Merck & Co., Inc. had a return on equity of 48.76% and a net margin of 21.01%. The business had revenue of $11.87 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $11.71 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.04 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 7.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Merck & Co., Inc. will post 5.74 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, April 7th. Investors of record on Monday, March 16th will be paid a dividend of $0.61 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, March 13th. This represents a $2.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.87%. Merck & Co., Inc.’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 47.01%.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on MRK shares. Mizuho reaffirmed a buy rating on shares of Merck & Co., Inc. in a research note on Wednesday. UBS Group decreased their price objective on Merck & Co., Inc. from $99.00 to $96.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research note on Thursday. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on Merck & Co., Inc. from $90.00 to $95.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 13th. Bank of America assumed coverage on Merck & Co., Inc. in a research note on Wednesday, October 16th. They issued a neutral rating and a $90.00 target price for the company. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald reissued a buy rating and issued a $95.00 target price on shares of Merck & Co., Inc. in a research note on Wednesday, January 8th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. Merck & Co., Inc. has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $95.75.

In other Merck & Co., Inc. news, EVP Julie L. Gerberding sold 102,073 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $89.34, for a total value of $9,119,201.82. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 106,099 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,478,884.66. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 0.27% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

About Merck & Co., Inc.

Merck & Co, Inc provides healthcare solutions worldwide. It operates through four segments: Pharmaceutical, Animal Health, Healthcare Services, and Alliances. The company offers therapeutic and preventive agents to treat cardiovascular, type 2 diabetes, chronic hepatitis C virus, HIV-1 infection, intra-abdominal, fungal infection, insomnia, and inflammatory diseases.

