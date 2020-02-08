Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK) Updates FY 2020 Pre-Market Earnings Guidance

Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK) issued an update on its FY 2020

Pre-Market earnings guidance on Wednesday morning. The company provided earnings per share guidance of 5.62-5.77 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus earnings per share estimate of $5.61. The company issued revenue guidance of $48.8-50.3 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $49.53 billion.Merck & Co., Inc. also updated its FY20 guidance to $5.62-5.77 EPS.

Shares of MRK opened at $85.08 on Friday. Merck & Co., Inc. has a twelve month low of $72.23 and a twelve month high of $92.64. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $89.37 and its 200-day simple moving average is $86.06. The firm has a market capitalization of $218.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.33, a PEG ratio of 1.66 and a beta of 0.57. The company has a current ratio of 1.26, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84.

Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 5th. The company reported $1.16 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.15 by $0.01. Merck & Co., Inc. had a net margin of 21.01% and a return on equity of 48.76%. The business had revenue of $11.87 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $11.71 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.04 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 7.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts predict that Merck & Co., Inc. will post 5.74 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, April 7th. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 16th will be issued a $0.61 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, March 13th. This represents a $2.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.87%. Merck & Co., Inc.’s payout ratio is 47.01%.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on MRK shares. Cantor Fitzgerald restated a buy rating and issued a $95.00 price objective on shares of Merck & Co., Inc. in a report on Wednesday, January 8th. Bank of America started coverage on shares of Merck & Co., Inc. in a report on Wednesday, October 16th. They issued a neutral rating and a $90.00 price objective on the stock. ValuEngine lowered shares of Merck & Co., Inc. from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report on Tuesday, January 14th. UBS Group reduced their price objective on shares of Merck & Co., Inc. from $99.00 to $96.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a report on Thursday. Finally, Mizuho restated a buy rating on shares of Merck & Co., Inc. in a report on Wednesday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $95.75.

In related news, EVP Julie L. Gerberding sold 102,073 shares of Merck & Co., Inc. stock in a transaction on Monday, January 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $89.34, for a total transaction of $9,119,201.82. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 106,099 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,478,884.66. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 0.27% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Merck & Co., Inc. Company Profile

Merck & Co, Inc provides healthcare solutions worldwide. It operates through four segments: Pharmaceutical, Animal Health, Healthcare Services, and Alliances. The company offers therapeutic and preventive agents to treat cardiovascular, type 2 diabetes, chronic hepatitis C virus, HIV-1 infection, intra-abdominal, fungal infection, insomnia, and inflammatory diseases.

