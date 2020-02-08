Meredith (NYSE:MDP) Trading 15.1% Higher on Better-Than-Expected Earnings

Meredith Co. (NYSE:MDP) traded up 15.1% during mid-day trading on Thursday following a better than expected earnings announcement. The stock traded as high as $35.05 and last traded at $34.90, 2,783,853 shares were traded during trading. An increase of 44% from the average session volume of 1,928,254 shares. The stock had previously closed at $30.33.

The company reported $2.06 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.66 by $0.40. The firm had revenue of $810.50 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $792.43 million. Meredith had a net margin of 1.78% and a return on equity of 33.80%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 7.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.55 earnings per share.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 13th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 28th will be paid a $0.595 dividend. This represents a $2.38 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 7.34%. This is a boost from Meredith’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.58. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 27th.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Stephens dropped their target price on shares of Meredith from $65.00 to $40.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, November 19th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Meredith from a “strong sell” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $41.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, November 6th. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded shares of Meredith from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, January 3rd. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $41.85.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of MDP. CWM LLC raised its position in shares of Meredith by 5,521.4% in the fourth quarter. CWM LLC now owns 787 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 773 shares during the period. Quadrant Capital Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Meredith in the third quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Bartlett & Co. LLC bought a new stake in shares of Meredith in the third quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC raised its position in shares of Meredith by 417.2% in the fourth quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 1,443 shares of the company’s stock valued at $47,000 after purchasing an additional 1,164 shares during the period. Finally, Global Retirement Partners LLC raised its position in shares of Meredith by 82.3% in the third quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 1,384 shares of the company’s stock valued at $51,000 after purchasing an additional 625 shares during the period. 92.56% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $31.81 and its 200-day moving average price is $37.81. The company has a quick ratio of 1.08, a current ratio of 1.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.05. The company has a market cap of $1.58 billion, a P/E ratio of -62.33 and a beta of 1.11.

About Meredith (NYSE:MDP)

Meredith Corporation operates as a diversified media company in the United States, Europe, and Asia. It operates in two segments, National Media and Local Media. The National Media segment offers national consumer media brands through various media platforms, including print magazines, digital and mobile media, brand licensing activities, database-related activities, affinity marketing, and business-to-business marketing products and services.

