MERIAN GLOBAL INVESTORS UK Ltd Decreases Stake in Union Pacific Co. (NYSE:UNP)

MERIAN GLOBAL INVESTORS UK Ltd lowered its holdings in Union Pacific Co. (NYSE:UNP) by 96.7% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 7,700 shares of the railroad operator’s stock after selling 229,127 shares during the period. MERIAN GLOBAL INVESTORS UK Ltd’s holdings in Union Pacific were worth $1,392,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA increased its position in Union Pacific by 10.9% during the third quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 12,804,736 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $2,074,113,000 after acquiring an additional 1,253,490 shares during the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. increased its position in Union Pacific by 1.1% during the fourth quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 2,753,020 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $497,718,000 after acquiring an additional 29,718 shares during the last quarter. Johanson Financial Advisors Inc. increased its position in Union Pacific by 17,670.0% during the fourth quarter. Johanson Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 2,456,353 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $13,589,000 after acquiring an additional 2,442,530 shares during the last quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC increased its position in Union Pacific by 15,152.8% during the third quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 1,792,513 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $290,351,000 after acquiring an additional 1,780,761 shares during the last quarter. Finally, California Public Employees Retirement System increased its position in Union Pacific by 0.3% during the fourth quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 1,665,340 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $301,077,000 after acquiring an additional 5,256 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 77.86% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts recently commented on the company. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on Union Pacific from $136.00 to $139.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Monday, January 6th. Bank of America upgraded Union Pacific from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 14th. BMO Capital Markets upped their price objective on Union Pacific from $188.00 to $200.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, January 24th. Argus boosted their price target on Union Pacific from $190.00 to $205.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, January 24th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co boosted their price target on Union Pacific from $193.00 to $205.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, January 24th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating, eleven have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Union Pacific currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $192.30.

NYSE UNP opened at $183.83 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $129.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.91, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.01 and a beta of 1.09. The company has a quick ratio of 0.72, a current ratio of 0.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.32. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $181.53 and a 200-day moving average price of $171.99. Union Pacific Co. has a twelve month low of $149.09 and a twelve month high of $188.96.

Union Pacific (NYSE:UNP) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 23rd. The railroad operator reported $2.02 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.03 by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $5.21 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.24 billion. Union Pacific had a return on equity of 32.86% and a net margin of 27.27%. The business’s revenue was down 9.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $2.12 EPS. Research analysts expect that Union Pacific Co. will post 9.26 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 28th will be paid a $0.97 dividend. This represents a $3.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.11%. Union Pacific’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 46.30%.

In other news, EVP Elizabeth F. Whited sold 5,342 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $171.62, for a total value of $916,794.04. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 63,021 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,815,664.02. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Jennifer L. Hamann sold 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $183.00, for a total value of $183,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 62,331 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,406,573. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 9.96% of the company’s stock.

Union Pacific Company Profile

Union Pacific Corporation, through its subsidiary, Union Pacific Railroad Company, engages in the railroad business in the United States. It offers transportation services for agricultural products, including grains, commodities produced from grains, fertilizers, and food and beverage products; coal and sand, as well as petroleum, liquid petroleum gases, and renewables; and construction products, industrial chemicals, plastics, forest products, specialized products, metals and ores, and soda ash, as well as intermodal and finished vehicles.

