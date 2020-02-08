MERIAN GLOBAL INVESTORS UK Ltd Has $1.11 Million Stock Position in Yum! Brands, Inc. (NYSE:YUM)

MERIAN GLOBAL INVESTORS UK Ltd grew its position in shares of Yum! Brands, Inc. (NYSE:YUM) by 662.4% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 48,954 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock after acquiring an additional 42,533 shares during the quarter. MERIAN GLOBAL INVESTORS UK Ltd’s holdings in Yum! Brands were worth $1,114,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in Yum! Brands by 13.3% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 25,133,613 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $2,781,538,000 after purchasing an additional 2,947,074 shares during the last quarter. Cerebellum GP LLC purchased a new stake in Yum! Brands in the third quarter valued at $140,000. Gradient Investments LLC boosted its holdings in Yum! Brands by 48.2% in the third quarter. Gradient Investments LLC now owns 762 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $86,000 after purchasing an additional 248 shares during the last quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in Yum! Brands by 10.8% in the third quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 32,639 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $3,702,000 after purchasing an additional 3,173 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Larson Financial Group LLC boosted its holdings in Yum! Brands by 19.6% in the third quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 647 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $73,000 after purchasing an additional 106 shares during the last quarter. 75.29% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Yum! Brands alerts:

In other Yum! Brands news, President David W. Gibbs sold 1,521 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $98.63, for a total value of $150,016.23. Following the completion of the transaction, the president now owns 43,279 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,268,607.77. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, President David W. Gibbs sold 1,530 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $100.43, for a total transaction of $153,657.90. Following the completion of the transaction, the president now directly owns 43,266 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,345,204.38. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.67% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on YUM shares. Evercore ISI reissued a “buy” rating and set a $125.00 target price on shares of Yum! Brands in a research note on Sunday, February 2nd. Argus downgraded shares of Yum! Brands from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 17th. Royal Bank of Canada assumed coverage on shares of Yum! Brands in a report on Monday, December 9th. They set a “sector perform” rating and a $107.00 price target for the company. Wells Fargo & Co cut their price target on shares of Yum! Brands from $107.00 to $104.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Friday. Finally, Robert W. Baird restated a “buy” rating and set a $120.00 price target on shares of Yum! Brands in a report on Friday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seventeen have given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $112.44.

NYSE:YUM opened at $102.04 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $31.38 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.65, a PEG ratio of 2.06 and a beta of 0.44. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $103.17 and a 200 day moving average price of $107.77. Yum! Brands, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $92.02 and a fifty-two week high of $119.72.

Yum! Brands (NYSE:YUM) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 6th. The restaurant operator reported $1.00 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.13 by ($0.13). The company had revenue of $1.69 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.66 billion. Yum! Brands had a negative return on equity of 13.90% and a net margin of 23.12%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.40 EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that Yum! Brands, Inc. will post 4.11 earnings per share for the current year.

Yum! Brands announced that its Board of Directors has authorized a share buyback plan on Thursday, November 21st that permits the company to repurchase $2.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization permits the restaurant operator to repurchase up to 6.7% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are often a sign that the company’s management believes its shares are undervalued.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 6th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 14th will be given a $0.47 dividend. This represents a $1.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.84%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 13th. This is a boost from Yum! Brands’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.42. Yum! Brands’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 47.32%.

Yum! Brands Company Profile

YUM! Brands, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, operates, and franchises quick service restaurants worldwide. It operates in three segments: the KFC Division, the Pizza Hut Division, and the Taco Bell Division. The company operates restaurants under the KFC, Pizza Hut, and Taco Bell brands, which specialize in chicken, pizza, and Mexican-style food categories.

Featured Story: Understanding the different types of bonds

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding YUM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Yum! Brands, Inc. (NYSE:YUM).

Receive News & Ratings for Yum! Brands Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Yum! Brands and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.