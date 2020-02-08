MERIAN GLOBAL INVESTORS UK Ltd Has $1.89 Million Stock Holdings in Ralph Lauren Corp (NYSE:RL)

MERIAN GLOBAL INVESTORS UK Ltd lessened its stake in Ralph Lauren Corp (NYSE:RL) by 89.3% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 79,519 shares of the textile maker’s stock after selling 664,064 shares during the quarter. MERIAN GLOBAL INVESTORS UK Ltd owned 0.11% of Ralph Lauren worth $1,889,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Winslow Evans & Crocker Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Ralph Lauren during the 4th quarter worth $124,000. First Interstate Bank increased its stake in shares of Ralph Lauren by 370.7% during the 3rd quarter. First Interstate Bank now owns 1,139 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $109,000 after purchasing an additional 897 shares during the last quarter. Squar Milner Financial Services LLC increased its stake in shares of Ralph Lauren by 11.6% during the 3rd quarter. Squar Milner Financial Services LLC now owns 1,416 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $135,000 after purchasing an additional 147 shares during the last quarter. Verdence Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Ralph Lauren during the 4th quarter worth $210,000. Finally, Fruth Investment Management acquired a new position in shares of Ralph Lauren during the 4th quarter worth $210,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 65.84% of the company’s stock.

Shares of RL stock opened at $120.56 on Friday. Ralph Lauren Corp has a 52-week low of $82.69 and a 52-week high of $133.63. The stock has a market cap of $9.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.00, a P/E/G ratio of 1.56 and a beta of 0.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65, a quick ratio of 1.37 and a current ratio of 1.94. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $118.05 and a 200-day moving average of $104.34.

Ralph Lauren (NYSE:RL) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 4th. The textile maker reported $2.86 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.45 by $0.41. Ralph Lauren had a net margin of 10.40% and a return on equity of 20.83%. The company had revenue of $1.75 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.72 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $2.32 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 1.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Ralph Lauren Corp will post 8.12 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 10th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 27th were paid a $0.6875 dividend. This represents a $2.75 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.28%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 26th. Ralph Lauren’s dividend payout ratio is 38.25%.

Several brokerages have recently commented on RL. BMO Capital Markets began coverage on shares of Ralph Lauren in a research note on Monday, February 3rd. They set a “market perform” rating and a $115.00 price target on the stock. Barclays restated a “buy” rating and set a $140.00 price target on shares of Ralph Lauren in a research note on Wednesday. Wells Fargo & Co increased their price target on shares of Ralph Lauren from $128.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 30th. Guggenheim restated a “hold” rating on shares of Ralph Lauren in a research note on Thursday, November 7th. Finally, Telsey Advisory Group upped their price objective on shares of Ralph Lauren from $130.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $127.28.

In other Ralph Lauren news, major shareholder Family L.L.C. Lauren sold 71,428 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $111.62, for a total value of $7,972,793.36. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Andrew Howard Smith sold 3,059 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $112.29, for a total transaction of $343,495.11. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 217,351 shares of company stock valued at $24,197,085 in the last quarter. 34.26% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Ralph Lauren Company Profile

Ralph Lauren Corp. engages in the design, marketing and distribution of premium lifestyle products. The firm offers apparel, accessories, home furnishings, and other licensed product. It operates through the following segments: North America, Europe, and Asia. The North America segment consists of sales of Ralph Lauren branded apparel, accessories, home furnishings, and related products made through the Company’s wholesale and retail businesses in the U.S.

