MERIAN GLOBAL INVESTORS UK Ltd Makes New Investment in Jabil Inc (NYSE:JBL)

MERIAN GLOBAL INVESTORS UK Ltd bought a new position in Jabil Inc (NYSE:JBL) in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor bought 193,384 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,036,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of JBL. Verdence Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Jabil during the 4th quarter valued at about $393,000. Texas Permanent School Fund boosted its position in shares of Jabil by 0.3% during the 4th quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund now owns 95,020 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $3,927,000 after acquiring an additional 300 shares during the last quarter. Municipal Employees Retirement System of Michigan boosted its position in shares of Jabil by 1.1% during the 4th quarter. Municipal Employees Retirement System of Michigan now owns 25,810 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,067,000 after acquiring an additional 280 shares during the last quarter. LS Investment Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Jabil by 62.7% during the 4th quarter. LS Investment Advisors LLC now owns 11,069 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $457,000 after acquiring an additional 4,266 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Hussman Strategic Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Jabil during the 4th quarter valued at about $1,447,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.75% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on JBL shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on Jabil from $36.00 to $38.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 16th. Citigroup lifted their price target on Jabil from $36.00 to $44.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, October 28th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on Jabil to $44.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 18th. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price target on Jabil from $34.00 to $43.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 17th. Finally, ValuEngine downgraded Jabil from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, January 3rd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating, three have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $38.63.

NYSE:JBL opened at $38.75 on Friday. The business has a 50 day moving average of $41.54 and a 200 day moving average of $35.99. The company has a market capitalization of $6.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.58, a PEG ratio of 1.49 and a beta of 0.99. Jabil Inc has a 1-year low of $24.50 and a 1-year high of $44.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.33, a current ratio of 0.97 and a quick ratio of 0.62.

Jabil (NYSE:JBL) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, December 17th. The technology company reported $1.05 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.94 by $0.11. The company had revenue of $7.51 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.92 billion. Jabil had a return on equity of 10.91% and a net margin of 0.78%. Jabil’s quarterly revenue was up 15.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.90 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Jabil Inc will post 2.24 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 4th. Investors of record on Friday, February 14th will be given a $0.08 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 13th. This represents a $0.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.83%. Jabil’s payout ratio is 17.68%.

In related news, CEO Mark T. Mondello sold 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.03, for a total transaction of $800,600.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 1,940,938 shares in the company, valued at $77,695,748.14. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Daryn G. Smith sold 11,748 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $39.48, for a total value of $463,811.04. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 176,588 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,971,694.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 254,031 shares of company stock valued at $10,364,474 in the last 90 days. 2.81% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Jabil Company Profile

Jabil Inc provides electronic manufacturing services and solutions worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Electronics Manufacturing Services and Diversified Manufacturing Services. It offers electronics design, production, and product management services. The company provides electronic circuit design services, such as application-specific integrated circuit design, firmware development and rapid prototyping services; and designs plastic and metal enclosures that include the electro-mechanics, such as the printed circuit board assemblies (PCBA).

