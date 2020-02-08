MERIAN GLOBAL INVESTORS UK Ltd Purchases 30,754 Shares of Tempur Sealy International Inc (NYSE:TPX)

MERIAN GLOBAL INVESTORS UK Ltd grew its position in shares of Tempur Sealy International Inc (NYSE:TPX) by 38.8% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 110,109 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 30,754 shares during the quarter. MERIAN GLOBAL INVESTORS UK Ltd’s holdings in Tempur Sealy International were worth $2,512,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in Tempur Sealy International by 100.0% during the 4th quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 366 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 183 shares during the last quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. bought a new position in Tempur Sealy International during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $63,000. Eidelman Virant Capital bought a new position in Tempur Sealy International during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $772,000. Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC bought a new stake in shares of Tempur Sealy International in the 4th quarter valued at $211,000. Finally, World Asset Management Inc bought a new stake in shares of Tempur Sealy International in the 3rd quarter valued at $202,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 99.43% of the company’s stock.

In related news, Director Robert B. Trussell, Jr. sold 10,510 shares of Tempur Sealy International stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $84.87, for a total value of $891,983.70. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 17,201 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,459,848.87. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Evelyn S. Dilsaver sold 361 shares of Tempur Sealy International stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $84.73, for a total transaction of $30,587.53. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 27,747 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,351,003.31. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 11,059 shares of company stock valued at $939,166. 3.23% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

NYSE TPX opened at $90.49 on Friday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $88.42 and a 200 day simple moving average of $82.29. Tempur Sealy International Inc has a 12-month low of $52.22 and a 12-month high of $94.77. The company has a current ratio of 1.13, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.04. The company has a market cap of $5.01 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.25, a PEG ratio of 0.63 and a beta of 1.67.

TPX has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Loop Capital lifted their price objective on shares of Tempur Sealy International to $85.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, November 1st. They noted that the move was a valuation call. ValuEngine lowered shares of Tempur Sealy International from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, January 3rd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Tempur Sealy International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $91.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Sunday, November 3rd. Raymond James reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Tempur Sealy International in a research note on Monday, January 27th. Finally, Piper Jaffray Companies reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $112.00 price objective on shares of Tempur Sealy International in a research note on Friday, December 13th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $93.55.

Tempur Sealy International Company Profile

Tempur Sealy International, Inc develops, manufactures, markets and distributes bedding products. It operates through North America and International segments. The North America segment consists of Tempur and Sealy manufacturing and distribution subsidiaries, joint ventures and licensees located in the U.S.

