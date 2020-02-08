MERIAN GLOBAL INVESTORS UK Ltd Purchases 7,222 Shares of Corenergy Infrastructure Trust Inc (NYSE:CORR)

MERIAN GLOBAL INVESTORS UK Ltd increased its position in Corenergy Infrastructure Trust Inc (NYSE:CORR) by 36.6% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 26,944 shares of the asset manager’s stock after purchasing an additional 7,222 shares during the quarter. MERIAN GLOBAL INVESTORS UK Ltd owned approximately 0.20% of Corenergy Infrastructure Trust worth $1,205,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in CORR. CWM LLC bought a new stake in Corenergy Infrastructure Trust during the 4th quarter valued at $43,000. New York State Teachers Retirement System purchased a new stake in shares of Corenergy Infrastructure Trust during the 3rd quarter valued at $52,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank lifted its holdings in shares of Corenergy Infrastructure Trust by 55.7% during the 3rd quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 1,138 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $54,000 after purchasing an additional 407 shares during the last quarter. Marshall Wace North America L.P. purchased a new stake in shares of Corenergy Infrastructure Trust during the 1st quarter valued at $74,000. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Corenergy Infrastructure Trust during the 4th quarter valued at $120,000. 64.90% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

CORR has been the subject of several analyst reports. ValuEngine lowered Corenergy Infrastructure Trust from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, January 10th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Corenergy Infrastructure Trust from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, November 4th.

Shares of CORR stock opened at $46.26 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $625.90 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 121.74 and a beta of 1.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a current ratio of 14.81 and a quick ratio of 14.81. The business has a fifty day moving average of $45.50 and a 200 day moving average of $45.36. Corenergy Infrastructure Trust Inc has a 1 year low of $34.70 and a 1 year high of $49.75.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 28th. Investors of record on Friday, February 14th will be paid a $0.75 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 13th. This represents a $3.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.49%. Corenergy Infrastructure Trust’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 81.08%.

In other news, EVP Rebecca M. Sandring bought 903 shares of Corenergy Infrastructure Trust stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 26th. The stock was bought at an average price of $44.40 per share, for a total transaction of $40,093.20. Following the purchase, the executive vice president now directly owns 5,179 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $229,947.60. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Company insiders own 0.40% of the company’s stock.

Corenergy Infrastructure Trust Company Profile

CorEnergy Infrastructure Trust, Inc (NYSE: CORR, CORRPrA), is a real estate investment trust (REIT) that owns critical energy assets, such as pipelines, storage terminals, and transmission and distribution assets. We receive long-term contracted revenue from operators of our assets, primarily under triple-net participating leases.

