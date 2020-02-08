MERIAN GLOBAL INVESTORS UK Ltd Sells 2,296 Shares of AvalonBay Communities Inc (NYSE:AVB)

MERIAN GLOBAL INVESTORS UK Ltd lessened its holdings in AvalonBay Communities Inc (NYSE:AVB) by 2.7% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 81,639 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 2,296 shares during the quarter. MERIAN GLOBAL INVESTORS UK Ltd’s holdings in AvalonBay Communities were worth $1,751,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. CX Institutional grew its position in shares of AvalonBay Communities by 85.5% during the 3rd quarter. CX Institutional now owns 115 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 53 shares in the last quarter. Duncker Streett & Co. Inc. bought a new position in shares of AvalonBay Communities during the 4th quarter worth $34,000. KCS Wealth Advisory bought a new position in shares of AvalonBay Communities during the 3rd quarter worth $67,000. Evoke Wealth LLC bought a new position in shares of AvalonBay Communities during the 3rd quarter worth $69,000. Finally, FNY Investment Advisers LLC grew its position in shares of AvalonBay Communities by 179.7% during the 3rd quarter. FNY Investment Advisers LLC now owns 386 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $83,000 after buying an additional 248 shares in the last quarter. 92.33% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get AvalonBay Communities alerts:

AVB has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Deutsche Bank increased their price target on AvalonBay Communities from $218.00 to $221.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, December 9th. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded AvalonBay Communities from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $234.00 to $248.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 16th. Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on AvalonBay Communities in a research note on Friday, November 8th. They set a “buy” rating and a $244.00 price objective for the company. Mizuho upgraded AvalonBay Communities from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $230.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Wednesday, January 15th. Finally, Evercore ISI upgraded AvalonBay Communities from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $225.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Tuesday, November 19th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $226.69.

In other AvalonBay Communities news, COO Sean J. Breslin sold 777 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $213.51, for a total value of $165,897.27. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, CEO Timothy J. Naughton sold 26,634 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $213.60, for a total value of $5,689,022.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Company insiders own 0.42% of the company’s stock.

AvalonBay Communities stock opened at $219.17 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $212.71 and a two-hundred day moving average of $212.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a current ratio of 0.89. AvalonBay Communities Inc has a one year low of $191.42 and a one year high of $222.87. The stock has a market cap of $30.61 billion, a PE ratio of 38.86, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.63 and a beta of 0.48.

AvalonBay Communities (NYSE:AVB) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 5th. The real estate investment trust reported $1.20 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.40 by ($1.20). AvalonBay Communities had a net margin of 35.42% and a return on equity of 7.26%. The business had revenue of $593.52 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $593.59 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $2.31 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 2.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that AvalonBay Communities Inc will post 9.83 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 31st will be paid a $1.59 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 30th. This is a boost from AvalonBay Communities’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.52. This represents a $6.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.90%. AvalonBay Communities’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 65.10%.

About AvalonBay Communities

As of March 31, 2019, the Company owned or held a direct or indirect ownership interest in 291 apartment communities containing 85,313 apartment homes in 12 states and the District of Columbia, of which 19 communities were under development and nine communities were under redevelopment. The Company is an equity REIT in the business of developing, redeveloping, acquiring and managing apartment communities in leading metropolitan areas primarily in New England, the New York/New Jersey Metro area, the Mid-Atlantic, the Pacific Northwest, and the Northern and Southern California regions of the United States.

See Also: Stock Symbol

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AVB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for AvalonBay Communities Inc (NYSE:AVB).

Receive News & Ratings for AvalonBay Communities Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AvalonBay Communities and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.