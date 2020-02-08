Meridian Bioscience (NASDAQ:VIVO) Downgraded to “Sell” at BidaskClub

BidaskClub lowered shares of Meridian Bioscience (NASDAQ:VIVO) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report report published on Thursday, BidAskClub reports.

VIVO has been the subject of several other reports. Canaccord Genuity reissued a sell rating and issued a $8.00 price objective on shares of Meridian Bioscience in a research report on Tuesday, November 19th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Meridian Bioscience from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Sunday, November 3rd. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded shares of Meridian Bioscience from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 3rd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $11.00.

NASDAQ:VIVO traded down $0.59 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $7.80. 896,797 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 548,058. The stock has a market capitalization of $368.10 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.45 and a beta of 0.44. The company has a current ratio of 6.92, a quick ratio of 5.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40. Meridian Bioscience has a one year low of $7.63 and a one year high of $17.71. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $9.74 and a 200 day simple moving average of $9.75.

Meridian Bioscience (NASDAQ:VIVO) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 7th. The company reported $0.13 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.09 by $0.04. Meridian Bioscience had a return on equity of 15.72% and a net margin of 12.13%. The firm had revenue of $50.80 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $50.57 million. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.20 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 4.3% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts predict that Meridian Bioscience will post 0.3 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director David Phillips bought 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 12th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $8.06 per share, for a total transaction of $80,600.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 5,491 shares in the company, valued at approximately $44,257.46. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Corporate insiders own 2.10% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Aigen Investment Management LP purchased a new stake in shares of Meridian Bioscience during the fourth quarter worth about $44,000. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. increased its stake in shares of Meridian Bioscience by 113.7% during the second quarter. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. now owns 4,869 shares of the company’s stock valued at $58,000 after purchasing an additional 2,591 shares in the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new position in shares of Meridian Bioscience during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $100,000. Pacer Advisors Inc. increased its stake in shares of Meridian Bioscience by 19.0% during the third quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 14,734 shares of the company’s stock valued at $140,000 after purchasing an additional 2,354 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Alpine Global Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Meridian Bioscience during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $156,000. Institutional investors own 89.89% of the company’s stock.

Meridian Bioscience Company Profile

Meridian Bioscience, Inc, a life science company, develops, manufactures, distributes, and sells diagnostic test kits primarily for various gastrointestinal and respiratory infectious diseases, and elevated blood lead levels worldwide. The company operates through Diagnostics and Life Science segments.

