Meritor (NYSE:MTOR) Upgraded at ValuEngine

ValuEngine upgraded shares of Meritor (NYSE:MTOR) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, ValuEngine reports.

Separately, Barclays restated a hold rating and set a $24.00 price target on shares of Meritor in a research report on Wednesday, January 22nd. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, two have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $24.92.

MTOR stock traded down $0.28 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $24.48. 2,234,578 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,575,658. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $24.39 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $21.85. The company has a current ratio of 1.20, a quick ratio of 0.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.35. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.83 billion, a PE ratio of 8.65 and a beta of 2.27. Meritor has a 1-year low of $15.96 and a 1-year high of $27.18.

Meritor (NYSE:MTOR) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, January 30th. The auto parts company reported $0.64 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.57 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $901.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $919.38 million. Meritor had a return on equity of 71.38% and a net margin of 5.65%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 13.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.79 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts expect that Meritor will post 2.75 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, SVP Chris Villavarayan sold 15,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.47, for a total transaction of $352,050.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 45,115 shares in the company, valued at $1,058,849.05. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Jeffrey A. Craig sold 170,891 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.73, for a total value of $4,226,134.43. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 250,728 shares of company stock valued at $6,179,082. Company insiders own 3.50% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in MTOR. Virtu Financial LLC boosted its holdings in Meritor by 7.9% in the third quarter. Virtu Financial LLC now owns 10,268 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $190,000 after purchasing an additional 756 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd. boosted its holdings in Meritor by 12.0% in the third quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 64,489 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $1,193,000 after purchasing an additional 6,889 shares during the period. Howe & Rusling Inc. purchased a new position in Meritor in the third quarter valued at $46,000. ICM Asset Management Inc. WA boosted its holdings in Meritor by 36.9% in the third quarter. ICM Asset Management Inc. WA now owns 304,930 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $5,641,000 after purchasing an additional 82,200 shares during the period. Finally, Tower Research Capital LLC TRC boosted its holdings in Meritor by 77.0% in the third quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 15,376 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $284,000 after purchasing an additional 6,689 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.56% of the company’s stock.

Meritor Company Profile

Meritor, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, markets, distributes, sells, services, and supports integrated systems, modules, and components to original equipment manufacturers (OEMs) and the aftermarket for the commercial vehicle, transportation, and industrial sectors. It operates through two segments, Commercial Truck; and Aftermarket, Industrial and Trailer.

