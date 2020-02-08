Mersana Therapeutics (NASDAQ:MRSN) Upgraded by ValuEngine to Hold

ValuEngine upgraded shares of Mersana Therapeutics (NASDAQ:MRSN) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report sent to investors on Friday, ValuEngine reports.

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. Zacks Investment Research cut Mersana Therapeutics from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note on Wednesday. BidaskClub raised Mersana Therapeutics from a buy rating to a strong-buy rating in a research report on Friday, December 27th. HC Wainwright upped their target price on Mersana Therapeutics from $7.00 to $12.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 21st. Finally, Cowen reaffirmed a buy rating on shares of Mersana Therapeutics in a research report on Monday, January 13th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating, three have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Mersana Therapeutics presently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $10.00.

Shares of NASDAQ MRSN traded down $0.25 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $6.59. 298,283 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 572,082. The stock has a market capitalization of $327.52 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -6.72 and a beta of 2.29. The company has a current ratio of 5.12, a quick ratio of 5.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $6.34 and its 200 day moving average price is $3.54. Mersana Therapeutics has a 12 month low of $1.32 and a 12 month high of $8.93.

Mersana Therapeutics (NASDAQ:MRSN) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, November 6th. The company reported ($0.35) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.37) by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $0.84 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $0.50 million. Mersana Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 41.14% and a negative net margin of 79.49%. Equities analysts anticipate that Mersana Therapeutics will post -0.64 EPS for the current year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Rhumbline Advisers lifted its position in shares of Mersana Therapeutics by 5.6% in the fourth quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 46,351 shares of the company’s stock valued at $266,000 after acquiring an additional 2,448 shares in the last quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC boosted its holdings in Mersana Therapeutics by 4.6% in the second quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 122,873 shares of the company’s stock valued at $498,000 after purchasing an additional 5,359 shares during the period. State Street Corp boosted its holdings in Mersana Therapeutics by 3.5% in the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 620,685 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,557,000 after purchasing an additional 21,025 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp boosted its holdings in Mersana Therapeutics by 13.4% in the second quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 204,194 shares of the company’s stock valued at $827,000 after purchasing an additional 24,126 shares during the period. Finally, California Public Employees Retirement System purchased a new position in Mersana Therapeutics in the fourth quarter valued at $147,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.50% of the company’s stock.

About Mersana Therapeutics

Mersana Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company focusing on the development of antibody drug conjugate (ADC) for cancer patients with unmet need. The company develops Dolaflexin, a platform, which is used to generate a pipeline of proprietary ADC product candidates to address patient populations that are not amenable to treat with traditional ADC-based therapies.

