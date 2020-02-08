Merus (NASDAQ:MRUS) Upgraded to “Hold” at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Merus (NASDAQ:MRUS) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report published on Friday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Merus B.V. is a clinical-stage immuno-oncology company developing bispecific antibody therapeutics, referred to as Biclonics. The company’s bispecific antibody candidate, MCLA-128, is being evaluated in a Phase 1/2 clinical trial as a potential treatment for HER2-expressing solid tumors; MCLA-117, is being developed as a potential treatment for acute myeloid leukemia and MCLA-158, which is designed to bind to cancer stem cells and is being developed as a potential treatment for colorectal cancer and other solid tumors. Merus B.V. is headquartered in Utrecht, the Netherlands. “

A number of other equities analysts have also recently commented on MRUS. ValuEngine cut shares of Merus from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note on Thursday, January 16th. BidaskClub cut shares of Merus from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 31st. Finally, Guggenheim began coverage on shares of Merus in a research report on Wednesday, November 20th. They issued a buy rating and a $25.00 price objective for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $23.43.

Shares of MRUS stock traded down $0.05 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $17.21. 25,184 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 92,716. Merus has a 12-month low of $11.00 and a 12-month high of $20.95. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $15.95 and its 200-day moving average price is $16.30.

Merus (NASDAQ:MRUS) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 12th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.40) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.47) by $0.07. Merus had a negative net margin of 90.21% and a negative return on equity of 40.56%. The firm had revenue of $9.02 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.79 million. Sell-side analysts forecast that Merus will post -1.71 EPS for the current year.

In other Merus news, major shareholder Bvf Partners L. P/Il purchased 278,730 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 16th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $16.15 per share, with a total value of $4,501,489.50. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Value Fund L. P. Biotechnology acquired 83,962 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 13th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $15.60 per share, for a total transaction of $1,309,807.20. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of MRUS. Morgan Stanley raised its stake in Merus by 3.1% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 92,776 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $1,359,000 after buying an additional 2,788 shares in the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC boosted its position in Merus by 29.5% during the 4th quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 12,035 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $170,000 after acquiring an additional 2,740 shares in the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System boosted its position in Merus by 14.4% during the 4th quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 11,441 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $161,000 after acquiring an additional 1,441 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Tower Research Capital LLC TRC purchased a new position in shares of Merus in the 3rd quarter valued at $48,000. 50.77% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Merus

Merus N.V., a clinical-stage immuno-oncology company, engages in developing bispecific antibody therapeutics. Its bispecific antibody candidate pipeline includes MCLA-128, which is in a Phase II clinical trial for the treatment of patients with metastatic breast cancer; and Phase I/II study for treating gastric, ovarian, endometrial, and non-small cell lung cancers.

