Mesirow Financial Investment Management Equity Management Acquires 11,825 Shares of Knight-Swift Transportation Holdings Inc (NYSE:KNX)

Mesirow Financial Investment Management Equity Management raised its holdings in Knight-Swift Transportation Holdings Inc (NYSE:KNX) by 34.9% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 45,670 shares of the transportation company’s stock after purchasing an additional 11,825 shares during the period. Mesirow Financial Investment Management Equity Management’s holdings in Knight-Swift Transportation were worth $1,637,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in KNX. Bartlett & Co. LLC bought a new stake in shares of Knight-Swift Transportation during the third quarter worth about $45,000. Boston Partners bought a new stake in shares of Knight-Swift Transportation during the third quarter worth about $107,000. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Knight-Swift Transportation during the third quarter worth about $201,000. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Knight-Swift Transportation during the fourth quarter worth about $204,000. Finally, Emerald Advisers LLC bought a new stake in shares of Knight-Swift Transportation during the third quarter worth about $208,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.79% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Knight-Swift Transportation stock traded down $0.11 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $38.05. The company had a trading volume of 1,755,394 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,920,926. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $36.88 and a 200 day moving average price of $36.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08, a current ratio of 0.90 and a quick ratio of 1.29. The firm has a market cap of $6.51 billion, a PE ratio of 17.67, a P/E/G ratio of 1.23 and a beta of 1.82. Knight-Swift Transportation Holdings Inc has a fifty-two week low of $27.03 and a fifty-two week high of $39.50.

Knight-Swift Transportation (NYSE:KNX) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 29th. The transportation company reported $0.55 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.51 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $1.20 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.22 billion. Knight-Swift Transportation had a return on equity of 6.68% and a net margin of 6.38%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 14.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.93 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Knight-Swift Transportation Holdings Inc will post 2.06 EPS for the current year.

KNX has been the topic of several research reports. ValuEngine upgraded Knight-Swift Transportation from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, January 10th. Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on Knight-Swift Transportation in a report on Thursday, December 5th. They set a “buy” rating and a $45.00 price target on the stock. Cowen reduced their price target on Knight-Swift Transportation from $39.00 to $37.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, December 20th. KeyCorp boosted their price target on Knight-Swift Transportation from $42.00 to $44.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, January 30th. Finally, Robert W. Baird restated a “buy” rating and set a $40.00 price target on shares of Knight-Swift Transportation in a report on Friday, December 20th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $40.50.

Knight-Swift Transportation Holdings Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides truckload transportation services in the United States, Mexico, and Canada. The company operates through six segments: Knight Trucking, Knight Logistics, Swift Truckload, Swift Dedicated, Swift Refrigerated, and Swift Intermodal.

